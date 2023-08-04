2023 ways to check Airtel number and data balance

Airtel is one of the leading telecommunications companies in Nigeria, offering a wide range of services to its customers. If you are an Airtel user, it’s essential to know how to check your Airtel number and data balance. In this article, we will guide you through the simple steps to do so.

1. Check Airtel number with USSD

The easiest way to know your Airtel mobile number is by dialing *121*3*4# on your Airtel sim-enabled device. A menu will pop up on your screen, and you’ll find an option to check your mobile number. Select it, and your Airtel number will be displayed on the screen.

2. Check your Airtel number by calling a closeby friend

If you have the number of a friend or family member that’s close by, call or message and ask them to let you know your Airtel number.

3. Check Airtel number on the SIM card pack

If you have the Airtel SIM card package or any related documents, your mobile number might be printed on them. Look for a 10-digit number, usually starting with +234, that’s your Airtel mobile number.

Checking your Airtel data balance

Use USSD

As you likely know, the NCC recently unified the USSD commands for all major networks. Therefore, the old Airtel USSD of *124# no longer works for Airtel.

So To check your Airtel data balance, dial *323# on your Airtel line to access the service menu. From there, select the “Data Balance” option, and you’ll receive an SMS containing your current data balance and validity.

Use the My Airtel App to check

Download the MyAirtel App from your device’s app store and sign in using your Airtel mobile number. The app will display your data balance, along with other useful information about your account.

Final thoughts how to check your Airtel number

As you can see, it’s pretty easy to check your Airtel number and data balance. You can use USSD codes, mobile apps, or even ask a friend for assistance. Staying informed about your Airtel account will help you make the most of your mobile experience and stay within your data limits.

1. MTN Nigeria: MTN is a leading ISP in Nigeria, offering both fixed and mobile broadband services. They have a widespread coverage across the country and are known for providing reliable internet connectivity. MTN’s 4G LTE network delivers fast speeds, making it suitable for online streaming and gaming.

2. Airtel Nigeria: Airtel is another major ISP in Nigeria, providing internet services to both residential and business customers. They have expanded their 4G network, offering high-speed internet access in various urban and rural areas. Airtel is known for its competitive data plans and affordable packages.

3. Glo (Globacom): Glo is one of Nigeria’s top ISPs, known for its extensive coverage and affordable data plans. They have a significant presence in many regions, including remote areas. Glo’s strength lies in providing cost-effective internet solutions for customers with varying needs.

4. 9mobile: Formerly known as Etisalat Nigeria, 9mobile is a reliable ISP offering a wide range of internet services. They focus on delivering consistent network performance and have invested in expanding their 4G infrastructure to meet the growing demands of users.

Each ISP has its strengths in different areas, depending on the region and infrastructure availability. MTN and Airtel excel in urban centers, providing high-speed internet with reliable coverage. Glo has a competitive edge in remote areas, offering connectivity in locations where other ISPs might struggle to reach. 9mobile focuses on consistent network performance and customer satisfaction.

New steps to check srd appeal status 2033

The Social Relief of Distress (SRD) program in South Africa is designed to provide temporary assistance to individuals facing financial hardships. However, there are instances when applications for SRD might be declined, leading to an appeal process. If you have applied for SRD and want to check the status of your appeal, this article will guide you through the steps to do so.

1. Understand the SRD Appeal process before you initiate status check

Before checking the status of your SRD appeal, it’s essential to understand the appeal process. After receiving a rejection, you have the right to appeal the decision within a specified period. The appeal process allows you to submit additional documentation or provide clarifications to support your eligibility for the SRD grant.

2. Gather your reference number

To check the status of your SRD appeal, you will need your reference number, which was provided to you during the appeal submission process. This unique identifier is crucial in tracking the progress of your appeal.

3. Visit the official website

To check your SRD appeal status, visit the official website of the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) at www.sassa.gov.za. Look for the “SRD Appeal Status” section or a similar option on the website.

4. Log in to your account

Once you find the appropriate section, you may need to log in to your account using your registered credentials.

5. Check SRD Appeal status

After logging in, locate the section specifically dedicated to SRD appeals. Enter your reference number in the provided space and submit the request to check the status of your appeal. The system should then display the current status of your SRD appeal.

6. Contact SASSA helpline

If you encounter any difficulties while trying to check your SRD appeal status online, you can contact the SASSA helplines for assistance. Their contact information can usually be found on the official SASSA website. Their hotline is: Tel: 012 312 7727.

7. Keep checking and exercise patience

The SRD appeal process might take some time due to the volume of appeals received and the verification process. It’s crucial to be patient while waiting for the status update.

Final thoughts

Navigating the SRD appeal process in South Africa can be overwhelming, especially when you’re in dire need of financial assistance. However, understanding the steps involved and being able to check the status of your appeal online can provide some relief during this challenging time. Remember to keep your reference number handy and utilize the official SASSA website for accurate and up-to-date information regarding your SRD appeal status.

How to check airtel data balance 2023

The USSD codes for all network providing companies was recently consolidated. So here’s a step-by-step guide on how to currently check Airtel data balance:

Step 1: Unlock your phone and open the phone’s dialer or calling app.

Step 2: Dial the USSD code to check your Airtel data balance. The USSD code for Airtel data balance is *323#.

Step 3: After dialing the USSD code, press the call button.

Step 4: You will see a pop-up message or a menu with various options on your screen. Select the option that corresponds to checking your data balance. Usually, it will be something like “Check Data Balance,” “Data Balance,” or “My Data.”

Step 5: Wait for a few seconds while the system processes your request. Airtel will send you an SMS message containing your remaining data balance and its validity period.

Step 6: Once you receive the SMS, open it to view the details. The SMS will typically display the remaining data in MB or GB, as well as the expiration date of your current data plan.

Step 7: If you want more detailed information about your data usage, such as the amount of data consumed during specific periods or the data usage on specific apps, you can also use the Airtel mobile app or visit the Airtel self-care portal on their website. Download the Airtel app from your phone’s app store and log in with your Airtel number to access this information.

Step 8: If you encounter any issues while checking your data balance or if the USSD code doesn’t work, you can contact Airtel customer support for assistance. Dial 121 from your Airtel number to reach customer support or visit an Airtel store near you.

Step 9: Keep in mind that your data balance may vary depending on your current data plan and any additional data packs or offers you might have activated. To ensure accurate information, it’s essential to check your data balance regularly.

Step 10: That’s it! You have successfully checked your Airtel data balance using the USSD code or the Airtel app.

Note: Please be aware that the specific steps and USSD codes might change over time, so it’s always a good idea to visit the official Airtel website or contact customer support for the most up-to-date information.

