New PM Kisan status check 2024

The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM Kisan) is a beneficial program for Indian farmers. Here’s a guide on how to conduct a PM Kisan status check 2024.

Available PM Kisan status check methods

There are two primary methods for a Kisan status check 2024:

Using Aadhaar card: This method allows you to check your Kisan status 2024 using your Aadhaar card number. Using mobile number: If you registered your mobile number with PM Kisan, you can retrieve your status using that.

Steps for PM Kisan status check 2024 (Aadhaar card):

Visit the official PM Kisan website: [pmkisan.gov.in]. On the homepage, locate the “Farmer’s Corner” section. Click the “Status of Self Registered Farmer/ CSC Farmers” option. You’ll be directed to a page requiring your Aadhaar card number or Aadhaar number (both terms are used interchangeably). Enter the relevant details. Complete the image verification (captcha). Click on the “Get Details” button. Your Kisan status 2024, including beneficiary details and installment information, will be displayed on the screen (if registered).

Steps for Kisan status check 2024 (Mobile Number):

Visit the official PM Kisan website: [pmkisan.gov.in]. On the homepage, locate the “Farmer’s Corner” section. Click on the “Beneficiary Status” option. Enter your registered mobile number. Complete the image verification (captcha). Click on the “Get Details” button. Your Kisan status, including beneficiary details and instalment information, will be displayed on the screen (if registered).

Final thoughts

Ensure you enter the correct details (Aadhaar card number or registered mobile number) to avoid errors in the PM Kisan status checking process. Also, completing Kisan KYC (know your customer) process is essential for receiving benefits. You can check your KYC status on the PM Kisan website.

If you notice any discrepancies or need further information about your PM Kisan status, contact the PM Kisan helpline or your local agricultural department.

Damilola Makinde Author