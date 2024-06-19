Check WAEC results 2024

Once you’re ready to check your West African Examinations Council (WAEC) results for 2024 you’ll need a guide. This article will walk you through the simple process of checking your WAEC results for 2024.

There are two main methods for checking WAEC results 2024: online and via SMS. Both methods require your 10-digit WAEC Examination Number (your seven-digit centre number followed by your three-digit candidate number), your examination year (2024), and your WAEC result checker PIN. You can find your examination number and year on your Statement of Entry (SCE) document, while the PIN comes on your result checker voucher. Unlike the 2024 JAMB exams that allows only one method of result checking, WAEC allows for two ways:

Method 1: Checking WAEC Results 2024 Online

Visit the WAEC official results checker website: WAEC result checker. Enter your 10-digit WAEC Examination Number in the designated field. Select “2024” from the Examination Year dropdown menu. Choose the type of examination you took (e.g., PRIVATE CANDIDATES RESULTS or SCHOOL CANDIDATES RESULTS). Enter both the e-PIN Voucher Number and PIN in the respective fields. See how to get your e-PIN voucher here. Click on “Submit” and wait patiently. Your WAEC results 2024, including your grades for each subject, will be displayed on the screen. You can print your results out after checking.

Method 2: Checking WAEC results 2024 via SMS

Open your messaging app and create a new SMS message. In the message body, type the following information in this format (without spaces): WAECExamNoPINExamYear. For example, if your Exam Number is 4800101221, PIN is 123456789012, and the year is 2024, you would type: WAEC42501010011234567890122024. In the recipient field, type the shortcode 32327 (applicable to MTN, Airtel and Glo subscribers only). Send the SMS and wait for a reply containing your WAEC results 2024. A service charge of ₦30 will apply depending on your network provider.

Final thoughts

That’s about all it takes to successfully check your WAEC results in 2024. Remember, you can use either method mentioned above to access your grades. But if you do not get your results on both counts, you may need to reach out to WAEC for assistance.

