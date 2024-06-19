New JAMB information on 2024 result check without phone number 

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released new information for 2024 UTME candidates, alerting them to recent fraudulent activities involving third-party services claiming to assist in obtaining examination results without registered SIM cards.

JAMB has identified an individual operating under the alias Fomo Web3 with the handle @Chaser67y on X (formerly Twitter) and some other social media platforms. This individual is reportedly offering services to check JAMB results for candidates who have lost their registered SIM cards. However, JAMB warns that this is a scam designed to deceive gullible candidates.

Collaboration with Raphael at LASU CBT centre

Fomo Web3 is allegedly working with another individual named Raphael, who is based at the Lagos State University (LASU) CBT Centre.

Raphael’s contact number is 0704 451 2628.

Together, they are targeting candidates in need of their UTME results and can’t access their JAMB registered phone number, offering fake services in exchange for money or personal information.

Official JAMB guidelines

JAMB has reiterated several key points for candidates to avoid being scammed:

1. Do not patronise third parties

Candidates are strongly advised against using third parties for any JAMB-related services..

2. Official JAMB results checking channel 2024

All services and communications related to JAMB examinations are handled directly through JAMB’s official platforms, and SMS is the only verified channel to check your 2024 JAMB results.

JAMB does not sanction any external promises of assistance, and are likely fraudulent.

Consequences for fraudsters

JAMB has assured candidates that Fomo Web3 @Chaser67y and his collaborator Raphael will soon be brought to justice. Legal actions are being taken to address their fraudulent activities and protect candidates from further harm.

New JAMB information on protecting candidates in 2024

The new JAMB information 2024 aims to protect candidates by emphasising the following:

Rely solely on official JAMB channels and verified platforms like Techcabal for all examination-related needs.

Avoid sharing personal information with unauthorised individuals or entities.

Report any suspicious activities or offers to JAMB immediately.

Final thoughts on new JAMB information on 2024 result check without phone number

JAMB’s new information for 2024 is clear: candidates must follow official procedures and avoid third-party services to ensure the integrity and security of their UTME results and personal information. If there is any other means of accessing the 2024 UTME results, it will be officially announced.

