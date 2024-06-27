Using PayPal mobile money service with MPESA in 2024

The PayPal Mobile Money Service with MPESA in 2024 enables users to transfer funds between their PayPal and M-PESA accounts. This service is provided by TransferTo in collaboration with Safaricom and PayPal. To use this service, you need a Kenyan PayPal account and an M-PESA account. Once registered, you can link both accounts for seamless money transfers.

Withdrawing money from PayPal to MPESA in 2024

1. Register and link accounts: Complete the registration process to link your PayPal and M-PESA accounts.

2. Initiate withdrawal: Click on the Withdraw option.

3. Check balance: Your PayPal balance will be on display. Ensure your balance is in USD; if not, convert it on PayPal’s website.

4. Enter withdrawal amount: Specify the USD amount you want to withdraw.

5. Review details: You’ll be redirected to a page showing the amount in KES, the exchange rate, and the estimated processing time.

6. Confirm transaction: Confirm the details to complete the withdrawal.

Withdrawals typically process within 2 hours to 3 days, depending on the amount. The exact timeframe will be shown before you confirm the transaction.

Topping up PayPal with MPESA in 2024

1. Register and link accounts: Ensure your PayPal and M-PESA accounts are linked.

2. Initiate Top Up: Click on the Top Up option.

3. Enter Top Up amount:** Specify the amount in USD and click Calculate to see the equivalent KES amount.

4. Transfer funds via M-PESA:

– Go to the M-PESA menu, select Lipa na M-PESA, then Pay Bill.

– Enter Business Number 800088.

– Use your phone number as the Account Number.

– Enter your M-PESA PIN and click Send.

5. Confirm Top Up: The top-up amount will reflect in your PayPal account. If your PayPal balance is not in USD, you’ll need to confirm the top-up request on PayPal’s website.

Top-ups are generally processed in real-time but can take up to 4 hours.

Final thoughts on PayPal to M-PESA

The PayPal Mobile Money Service with M-PESA in 2024 provides a convenient way to transfer funds between PayPal and M-PESA accounts. By following the above steps, users can withdraw from PayPal to M-PESA or top up their PayPal balance using M-PESA. Please note little charges may apply when using the PayPal Mobile Money Service with M-PESA.

