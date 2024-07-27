Kwasu Post UTME 2024 application process and requirements 

Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, invites all UTME and Direct Entry candidates to participate in the Kwasu Post UTME 2024 for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Eligible candidates for the Kwasu Post UTME 2024

Candidates who selected Kwara State University as their first choice in the 2024 UTME.

Candidates willing to choose KWASU as their first choice should change their institution to KWASU on the JAMB portal before the screening.

Eligibility criteria includeG

Minimum of five (5) O’level credits in relevant subjects obtained in no more than two sittings, except for MBBS which requires one sitting.

Candidates awaiting O’level results may apply but must submit their results before the admission exercise concludes.

Registration and screening fees

All applicants must pay a non-refundable fee of Two Thousand Naira (N2,000) only.

Steps for registration and screening

To participate in the Kwasu Post UTME 2024, follow these steps:

1. Visit KWASU admission Portal and select “Click here to apply”. Then click on the drop-down menu (three bottom icon on the top right).

2. Click the “Undergraduate” link on the top menu.

3. Enter your JAMB Registration Number and click “Continue”.

4. Complete the basic information page. Ensure to provide a valid personal phone number and email address, then click “Next”.

5. On the payment review page, click “Make Payment” to proceed to the payment page.

6. Provide your ATM card (MasterCard or Visa) details and submit.

7. Enter the OTP code sent to your phone and click “Continue” to complete your payment.

8. After successful payment, return to the portal, enter your JAMB registration number and Surname as the password.

9. Click “Login to dashboard” and complete your registration.

10. Print the completed registration form and payment receipt.

Payment Issues

In case of payment issues:

Re-query your payment attempts if debited but payment failed due to network issues.

Enter your JAMB registration number and phone number, then use the re-query interface to resolve unsuccessful payment attempts.

Deadline and other final vital information on the Kwasu Post UTME 2024

Please note that the deadline for registration for the Kwasu Post UTME 2024 : Sunday, August 25th, 2024.

Final admission depends on meeting the minimum scores required by KWASU and the availability of spaces within the NUC approved admission quota.

Falsification of documents or citizenship certificates will lead to disqualification and prosecution.

For further enquiries, updates, and additional instructions, visit [KWASU Website](http://www.kwasu.edu.ng) or contact:

– Email: admission.officer@kwasu.edu.ng

– Phone: 08136965076, 09067939787, 08155498780 (available for WhatsApp and text messages)

Share this article