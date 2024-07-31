TASUED Post UTME 2024: All application details

The Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) announces the commencement of its Post UTME screening exercise for the 2024/2025 academic session. Below are the essential details and guidelines for prospective candidates.

Eligibility criteria for TASUED Post UTME 2024

UTME candidates:

Candidates who selected Tai Solarin University of Education as their first-choice institution.

Must have scored a minimum of 140 in the 2024 UTME.

Only candidates listed on the University profile on the JAMB CAPS will be considered.

Direct Entry candidates:

Must possess A level/OND/HND/NCE/JUPEB/IJMB qualifications.

Should have chosen TASUED as their first-choice institution.

Must have obtained the 2024 Direct Entry JAMB form.

Admission requirements

Candidates must meet specific ‘O’ level requirements for their chosen programmes.

Refer to the University Degree Brochure for detailed programme requirements before completing the online application form.

Registration dates

The sale of the online UTME/DE form starts on Monday, 29th July 2024.

The registration closes on Friday, 23rd August 2024.

Important notice

Providing incorrect or false information will result in disqualification.

Screening exercise schedule for TASUED Post UTME 2024

Dates:

The TASUED P.UTME 2024 screening exercise will be conducted from Tuesday, 27th to Friday, 29th August 2024.

Location:

Main Campus of Tai Solarin University of Education.

Mandatory requirements:

– Participation in the TASUED P.UTME 2024 screening exercise is compulsory for admission consideration.

Required documents for screening Tai Solarin University of Education Post UTME

Candidates must bring the following to the screening exercise:

Colour print-out of the online Screening Form.

Original JAMB Examination Notification of Result Slip or Direct Entry Registration Slip.

Screening slip and receipt .

Final information on the Tai Solarin University of Education Post UTME 2024

Candidates should regularly check the University portal for updates and further details regarding the TASUED Post UTME 2024 screening.

TASUED Post UTME screening results will usually be available on the Admission portal 24 hours after the screening exercise.

