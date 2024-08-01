👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Helios raises $200 million for Africa-focused climate fund

The Tinubu-led government has insisted that the protests are premature and has tried to ensure the protests don’t happen. If you’re going out there today, stay safe!

Today, Nigerians are kickstarting a ten-day protest against hunger and food inflation. A loaf of sliced bread that used to cost ₦700 a year ago now costs ₦1,900. As living costs soar, Nigerians are seeking creative alternatives to staple—like this video on watermelon pepper stew .

Telco

MTN Nigeria suffers $312.4 million loss

MTN Nigeria may be asking investors and stakeholders to take their patience further after it posted another Q2 2024 loss. The company has now lost ₦519 billion ($312.4 million) in H1 2024—six times more than the ₦85 billion ($51.1 million) it lost in H1 2023.

MTN’s financial woes are largely due to Nigeria’s unstable currency, which has driven operating costs up. The telco has significant dollar-denominated costs, including its tower contract with IHS Towers.

While revenue grew to ₦1.53 trillion ($921 million), costs also increased. The cost of sales jumped 33% to ₦252 billion ($151.7 million), with operating expenses hitting ₦738 billion ($444.3 million).

To reduce its losses, MTN is reducing its dollar-based costs by partnering with tower company, ATC Nigeria, to supply 2,500 towers in 2025 following its scuffle with IHS towers—a deal believed to be valued in naira. Additionally, MTN is joining other telcos seeking regulatory approval for price increases in tariff plans in hopes of buffering the revenue base.

Despite its operating financial woes, MTN’s customer base continues to grow. The company now has 79.4 million mobile subscribers and 5.5 million mobile money users.

Data revenue (₦727 billion) has overtaken voice revenue (₦632 billion), as customers embrace cheaper internet calls over voice plans. One hour on a WhatsApp call, for example, takes just 300MB, which costs about ₦200, but one hour on a voice call costs twice as much—and the allure is particularly in making international calls at cheap data rates.