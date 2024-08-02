LAUTECH 2024 admissions and Post UTME screening exercise

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) recently kicked off its Post UTME screening for 2024 admissions into various undergraduate programmes. The registration portal will open on Monday, 5th August 2024, and close on Friday, 6th September 2024. UTME candidates are exempted from written screenings, while Direct Entry candidates will undergo oral and written interviews on Tuesday, 10th September and Wednesday, 11th September 2024. You should also see the full 2024 cut-off marks and requirements for all LAUTECH approved courses before you apply for potential admission.

Eligibility criteria for the LAUTECH 2024 admissions

To participate in the Lautech Post UTME screening for 2024 admissions, candidates must:

Choose LAUTECH as their first choice in the 2024/2025 UTME.

Score at least 170 marks in the 2024/2025 UTME.

Upload their O’Level results on JAMB CAPS before the admission exercise closure.

Possess at least five (5) credits in relevant subjects at not more than two (2) sittings for UTME. Medicine, Nursing, and Medical Laboratory Science candidates must have all credits in one sitting.

Be at least sixteen (16) years old.

Grounds for admission ineligibility

Candidates should note the following disqualifications:

Direct Entry applicants who miss the oral and written interview will forfeit consideration.

Candidates with inconsistent names, state of origin, or age on any result may face disqualification.

Registration details

The Lautech Post UTME screening for 2024 admissions registration runs from Monday, 5th August to Friday, 6th September 2024.

Registration procedure

1. Visit the LAUTECH admission portal at apply.lautech.edu.ng.

2. Make a payment of N2,000.00 using an Inter-Switch Enabled Debit Card (ATM card).

3. Familiarise yourself with the available programmes, O’Level entry requirements, and UTME subject combinations.

4. Complete and submit the online application form, including a clear digital passport photograph in JPEG format (not more than 20kb).

5. Print the acknowledgement page and present it at the screening venue.

Cost of screening

The fee for the Lautech Post UTME screening for 2024 admissions is N2,000.

Direct Entry candidates

Direct Entry candidates, including those on LAUTECH JUPEB or other institutions’ JUPEB programmes, must:

Obtain Direct Entry forms from JAMB.

Forward transcripts to the Registrar, LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, one week before the screening exercise.

Attend the oral and written interviews on the scheduled dates.

Important reminders

Adhere strictly to all guidelines.

Provide valid and active email addresses and phone numbers.

Awaiting results of NABTEB, NECO, and WASC can apply, but must upload results on JAMB CAPS promptly.

Avoid false information to prevent disqualification and legal consequences.

Enquiries and final thoughts on LAUTECH 2024 admissions

For further details, candidates may contact LAUTECH via email at registrar@lautech.edu.ng or admissions@lautech.edu.ng. Beware of fraudsters and conduct transactions only with authorised personnel.

Share this article