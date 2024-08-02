Official 2024/2025 cutoff marks & vitals for all LAUTECH courses

Before you apply for the 2024 LAUTECH Post UTME screening, you need to know if you are eligible for your preffered course based on your UTME and O’level peculiarities. Below is a comprehensive list of the courses offered at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) along with their O’Level and JAMB cutoff marks and subject combinations for the 2024/2025 academic session.

LAUTECH cutoff marks 2024 for all Faculty of Agricultural Sciences courses

1. Animal Nutrition and Biotechnology

O’Level requirements : English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Agricultural Science or Biology, Physics or Geography or Economics.

UTME subjects : English Language, Chemistry, Physics, and either Biology or Agricultural Science

UTME cut-off mark: 170

2. Animal Production and Health

O’Level requirements : English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and any of Agricultural Science or Biology or Animal Husbandry.

UTME subjects : English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and any of Agricultural Science or Biology or Animal Husbandry.

UTME cut-off mark: 170

3. Crop and Environmental Protection

O’Level requirements : English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology, and Physics.

UTME subjects : English Language, Physics, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science.

UTME cut-off mark: 170

4. Crop Production and Soil Science

O’Level requirements : English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, Agricultural Science or Biology.

UTME subjects : English Language, Chemistry, Physics, and either Biology or Agricultural Science.

UTME cut-off mark: 170

5. Fisheries and Aquaculture

O’Level requirements : English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, and Biology/Agricultural Sciences.

UTME subjects : English Language, Biology or Agricultural Science, Chemistry, and Physics or Mathematics.

UTME cut-off mark: 170

6. Food Science

O’Level requirements : English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, and Biology or Agricultural Science.

UTME subjects : English Language, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and Physics or Mathematics.

UTME cut-off mark: 170

LAUTECH cutoff marks 2024 for all Faculty of Engineering and Technology courses

7. Chemical Engineering

O’Level requirements : English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, and any relevant science subject.

UTME subjects : English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

UTME cut-off mark: 200

8. Civil Engineering

O’Level requirements : English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, and any relevant science subject.

UTME subjects : English Language, Physics, Mathematics, and Chemistry.

UTME cut-off mark: 200

9. Computer Engineering

O’Level requirements : English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, and any relevant science subject.

UTME subjects : English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

UTME cut-off mark: 200

10. Electronic and Electrical Engineering

O’Level requirements: English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, and any relevant science subject.

UTME subjects: English Language, Physics, Mathematics, and Chemistry.

UTME cut-off mark: 200

11. Food Engineering

O’Level requirements : English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, and Biology/Agric Science.

UTME subjects : English Language, Mathematics, and any two of Physics, Chemistry, Biology, or Agricultural Science.

UTME cut-off mark: 170

12. Mechanical Engineering

O’Level requirements : English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, and any relevant science subject.

UTME subjects : English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

UTME cut-off mark: 200

13. Agricultural Engineering

O’Level requirements : English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and any of Technical Drawing, Geography, and Biology.

UTME subjects : English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

UTME cut-off mark: 200

LAUTECH cutoff marks 2024 for all Faculty of Environmental Sciences courses

14. Architecture

O’Level requirements : English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any two (2) of Chemistry, Biology, Geography, Economics, Technical Drawing, Building Construction, Fine Art, and Agricultural Science.

UTME subjects : English Language, Physics, Mathematics, and any of Chemistry, Biology, Technical Drawing, Fine Art, or Geography.

UTME cut-off mark: 200

15. Building

O’Level requirements : Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, English Language, and any of Technical Drawing, Building Construction, Biology, Geography, Economics, or Fine Arts.

UTME subjects : English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any of Chemistry, Technical Drawing, and Building Construction.

UTME cut-off mark: 170

16. Estate Management

O’Level requirements : English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any other two subjects (one must be selected from Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Geography, or Technical Drawing).

UTME subjects : English Language, Mathematics, and any other two subjects from Economics, Geography, Physics, Chemistry, or Technical Drawing.

UTME cut-off mark: 170

17. Fine and Applied Arts

O’Level requirements : English Language and any other four (4) subjects.

UTME subjects : English Language and any other three (3) subjects.

UTME cut-off mark: 170

18. Urban and Regional Planning

O’Level requirements : English Language, Mathematics, Geography, and any other two subjects from Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Government/History, Data Processing/Computer Science, Fine Arts/Woodwork, and Economics.

UTME subjects : English Language, Mathematics, Geography, and any one (1) from Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Government/History, and Economics.

UTME cut-off mark: 170

19. Surveying and Geoinformatics

O’Level requirements : English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Geography, and any one other subject selected from Chemistry, Technical Drawing, Fine Arts, Biology/Agricultural Science, or Economics.

UTME subjects : English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any one (1) of Geography or Chemistry.

UTME cut-off mark: 190

LAUTECH cutoff marks 2024 for all Faculty of Pure and Applied Sciences courses

20. Biochemistry

O’Level requirements : English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

UTME subjects : English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

UTME cut-off mark: 170

21. Computer Science

O’Level requirements : English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any other two subjects from Chemistry, Biology, Agricultural Science, Economics, or Geography.

UTME subjects : English Language, and any three of Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Economics, and Geography.

UTME cut-off mark: 220

22. Earth Science

O’Level requirements : Mathematics, English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology or Technical Drawing or Geography.

UTME subjects : English Language, and any three (3) of Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, and Geography.

UTME cut-off mark: 170

23. Pure and Applied Chemistry

O’Level requirements : English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Physics, and Chemistry.

UTME subjects : English Language, Physics or Mathematics, Chemistry, and Biology.

UTME cut-off mark: 170

24. Pure and Applied Mathematics

O’Level requirements : Mathematics, English Language, Biology, Physics, and Chemistry.

UTME subjects : English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any one of Chemistry, Biology, or Economics.

UTME cut-off mark: 170

25. Pure and Applied Physics

O’Level requirements: Mathematics, English Language, Biology, Physics, and Chemistry.

UTME subjects: English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics or Biology.

UTME cut-off mark: 170

26. Science Laboratory Technology

O’Level requirements : Mathematics, English Language, Biology, Physics, and Chemistry.

UTME subjects : English Language, Biology, Chemistry, Physics or Mathematics.

UTME cut-off mark: 200

27. Statistics

O’Level requirements : English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, and Biology.

UTME subjects : English Language, Mathematics, and any two (2) of Physics, Chemistry, or Biology.

UTME cut-off mark: 170

LAUTECH cutoff marks 2024 for all Faculty of Management Sciences courses

28. Business Management

O’Level requirements : Mathematics, English Language, Economics, and any two (2) Social Science subjects.

UTME subjects : English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any Social Science subject.

UTME cut-off mark: 180

29. Transport Management

O’Level requirements : English Language, Mathematics, and any other three (3) from Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Economics, Geography, Government, Commerce, and Agricultural Science.

UTME subjects : English Language, Mathematics, and any two (2) of Geography, Economics, Commerce, Agricultural Science, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

UTME cut-off mark: 170

LAUTECH cutoff marks 2024 for all Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities courses

30. Economics

O’Level requirements : English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any other two (2) Social Science subjects.

UTME subjects : English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any Social Science subject.

UTME cut-off mark: 180

31. Political Science

O’Level requirements : English Language, Mathematics, Government or History, and any other two (2) Social Science subjects.

UTME subjects : English Language, Government or History, and any two (2) of Mathematics, Economics, Geography, and Literature in English.

UTME cut-off mark: 180

32. Sociology

O’Level requirements : English Language, Mathematics, and any three (3) Social Science or Arts subjects.

UTME subjects : English Language, and any three (3) of Mathematics, Economics, Government or History, and Geography.

UTME cut-off mark: 180

33. Agricultural Economics

O’Level requirements: English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and any one of Physics or Economics.

UTME subjects: English Language, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and either Physics or Mathematics.

UTME cut-off mark: 170

34. Agricultural Extension and Rural Development

O’Level requirements : English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and any one of Physics, Economics, or Geography.

UTME subjects : English Language, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and either Physics or Mathematics.

UTME cut-off mark: 170

UTME subjects : English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any one (1) of Geography or Chemistry.

UTME cut-off mark: 190

UTME subjects : English Language, Mathematics, Economics, and any other Social Science subject.

UTME cut-off mark: 170

UTME subjects : English Language, Physics, Mathematics, and Chemistry.

UTME cut-off mark: 170

UTME subjects: English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

UTME cut-off mark: 170

UTME subjects : English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

UTME cut-off mark: 200

UTME subjects : English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and any one of Chemistry, Biology, or Economics.

UTME cut-off mark: 170

Faculty of Medical Sciences courses

53. Medicine and Surgery

O’Level requirements : English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

UTME subjects : English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

UTME cut-off mark: 250

54. Nursing

O’Level requirements : English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

UTME subjects : English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

UTME cut-off mark: 220

55. Medical Laboratory Science

O’Level requirements : English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

UTME subjects : English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

UTME cut-off mark: 220

Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences courses

56. Pharmacy

O’Level requirements: English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

UTME subjects: English Language, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

UTME cut-off mark: 240

UTME subjects : English Language, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and either Physics or Mathematics.

UTME cut-off mark: 170

These requirements must be met by candidates to be considered for admission into LAUTECH’s various programmes.

