UNILAG 2024 admissions and Post UTME screening exercise

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has just announced the commencement of its Post UTME screening for 2024 admissions into all undergraduate programmes. The screening process is an essential step for prospective students who selected UNILAG as their first choice in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Eligibility criteria for Unilag Post UTME screening for 2024 admissions

To participate in the Unilag Post UTME screening for 2024 admissions, candidates must:

Have chosen UNILAG as their first choice in the 2024/2025 UTME.

Achieve a minimum score of 200 in the UTME.

Possess five (5) credit passes at one sitting in relevant O/Level subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

Upload their O/Level results on the JAMB Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) by 9th September 2024.

Be at least sixteen (16) years old by 31st October 2024.

Ineligible candidates for Unilag Post UTME screening for 2024 admissions

Candidates should note the following disqualifications:

Former students whose admissions were withdrawn due to poor academic performance or absence status can only reapply for a different programme.

Students expelled from UNILAG cannot be re-admitted.

Candidates who do not participate in the Post-UTME Online Aptitude Test will not be considered.

Registration details for Unilag Post UTME screening for 2024 admission

The Unilag Post UTME screening for 2024 admission registration begins on Monday, 5th August and ends on Friday, 23rd August 2024.

Registration procedure

1. Visit the UNILAG website at www.unilag.edu.ng.

2. Navigate to the Admissions section.

3. Select “Post-UTME Application”.

4. Log in with UTME Application number as username and surname in lowercase as password.

5. Generate and print payment advice.

6. Pay online with the available payment options or proceed to any commercial bank to make payment.

7. Return to the UNILAG portal to complete the screening form.

8. Print the Post-UTME Examination Pass.

Screening fee

The fee for the Unilag Post UTME screening for 2024 admission is N2,000.

Unilag 2024 Post-UTME test schedule

The online Post-UTME Aptitude Test will occur from Monday, 2nd September to Friday, 6th September 2024.

Enquiries

For further details, candidates may contact UNILAG via:

Email: admissions@unilag.edu.ng

Phone numbers: 09053006772, 08027953216, and 08141656802.

Final thoughts

Adhere strictly to all guidelines.

Ensure necessary clarifications are obtained.

UNILAG maintains a zero-tolerance policy for drug abuse and will withdraw admissions of candidates who test positive for drug use before or after registration.

Candidates must follow these steps meticulously to complete the Unilag Post UTME screening for 2024 admission successfully.

