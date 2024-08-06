See new state institutions now eligible for NELFUND loan 2024

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has significantly expanded its reach beyond federal institutions. It has now been onboarding numerous state-owned institutions, providing more students with access to financial aid. This initiative, known as the NELFUND loan for universities, polytechnics, and other tertiary institutions, aims to alleviate financial barriers and support educational aspirations across federal and state levels in Nigeria. You can start your NELFUND loan registration for 2024 here. You can also read the NELFUND loan terms and conditions here.
Here is the comprehensive list of state-owned institutions now eligible for the NELFUND loan:
1. GTC, GBOGAN Osun State
2. GTC, ILESA Osun State
3. GTC, ILE-IFE Osun State
4. GTC, INISA Osun State
5. GTC, IWO Osun State
6. GTC, OTAN AYEGBAJU Osun State
7. GTC, OSU Osun State
8. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University Lapai
9. Ignatius Ajuru University Of Education Port Harcourt
10. Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences Umuagwo
11. Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, Lafia
12. Kaduna State College of Education Gidan Waya
13. Katsina State Institute of Technology and Management
14. Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero
15. Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University
16. KWARA POLYTECHNIC
17. Lagos State University of Education
18. Lagos State University of Science and Technology
19. Lagos State University
20. Mohammed Lawan College Of Agriculture
21. NASARAWA STATE UNIVERSITY KEFFI
22. Niger Delta University
23. Niger State Polytechnic Zungeru
24. Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria
25. Olabisi Onabanjo University
26. Osun State College Of Education, Ila-orangun
27. Osun State College Of Technology
28. Osun State Polytechnic, Iree
29. Osun State University
30. Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora
31. Plateau State University Bokkos
32. Port Harcourt Polytechnic
33. Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri
34. Sule Lamido University Kafin Hausa, Jigawa State
35. Tai Solarin University of Education
36. Taraba State Polytechnic
37. Taraba State University, Jalingo
38. UMAR MUSA YARADUA UNIVERSITY KATSINA
39. Umar Suleiman College of Education, Gashua, Yobe State
40. UNIVERSITY OF ILESA, OSUN STATE
41. University of Medical Sciences, Ondo
42. Yobe State University
43. Yusuf Maitama Sule University
44. Zamfara State University, Talata Mafara
45. Enugu State University of Medical and Applied Sciences
46. Cross River State University
47. University of Delta, Agbor
48. Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki
49. Bamidele Olumilua University of Education Science and Technology
50. Imo State Polytechnic, Omuma
51. Kaduna State University
52. Prince Audu Abubakar University, Anyigba
53. Kwara State College of Education, Oro
54. Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Saapade
55. Oyo State College of Health Science and Technology, Eleyele, Ibadan
56. Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa, Oyo State
57. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Oyo
58. Oyo State College of Nursing Sciences, Eleyele
59. First Technical University, Ibadan
60. Taraba State College of Nursing Sciences Jalingo
61. Mai Idris Alooma Polytechnic, Gaidam, Yobe State
62. Ogun State Institute Of Technology, Igbesa
63. Abia State Polytechnic
64. Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic
65. Adamawa State Polytechnic Yola
66. Adamawa State University Mubi
67. Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State
68. Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic
69. Akwa Ibom State University
70. Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology Wudil
71. Aminu Saleh College of Education, Azare
72. Benjamin Uwajumogu State College of Education Ihitte Uboma
73. Benue State University, Makurdi
74. Borno State University
75. College of Education Afaha Nsit
76. College of Education, Waka-Biu
77. Confluence University of Science and Technology
78. D.S Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic Itori-Ewekoro
79. Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku
80. Delta State University of Science and Technology
81. Dennis Osadebay University, Asaba
82. Edo State University Uzairue
83. Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti
84. Gombe State University
85. Government Technical College Ile-ife
86. GTC, ARA Osun State
Final thoughts on the new state universities & other institutions now eligible for NELFUND loans
The inclusion of these institutions in the NELFUND loan for state universities and institutions ensures that students have access to essential financial support for their school fees and also to a monthly stipend. If you are yet to register and you’re looking to, you can read the full NELFUND 2024 registration guide here. By providing the NELFUND loan for state universities and institutions, the government is making significant strides in promoting higher education. The availability of the NELFUND loan for state universities and institutions marks a pivotal development in Nigeria’s educational landscape, fostering growth and development across the country.