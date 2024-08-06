See new state institutions now eligible for NELFUND loan 2024

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has significantly expanded its reach beyond federal institutions. It has now been onboarding numerous state-owned institutions, providing more students with access to financial aid. This initiative, known as the NELFUND loan for universities, polytechnics, and other tertiary institutions, aims to alleviate financial barriers and support educational aspirations across federal and state levels in Nigeria. You can start your NELFUND loan registration for 2024 here. You can also read the NELFUND loan terms and conditions here.

Here is the comprehensive list of state-owned institutions now eligible for the NELFUND loan:

1. GTC, GBOGAN Osun State

2. GTC, ILESA Osun State

3. GTC, ILE-IFE Osun State

4. GTC, INISA Osun State

5. GTC, IWO Osun State

6. GTC, OTAN AYEGBAJU Osun State

7. GTC, OSU Osun State

8. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University Lapai

9. Ignatius Ajuru University Of Education Port Harcourt

10. Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences Umuagwo

11. Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, Lafia

12. Kaduna State College of Education Gidan Waya

13. Katsina State Institute of Technology and Management

14. Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero

15. Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University

16. KWARA POLYTECHNIC

17. Lagos State University of Education

18. Lagos State University of Science and Technology

19. Lagos State University

20. Mohammed Lawan College Of Agriculture

21. NASARAWA STATE UNIVERSITY KEFFI

22. Niger Delta University

23. Niger State Polytechnic Zungeru

24. Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria

25. Olabisi Onabanjo University

26. Osun State College Of Education, Ila-orangun

27. Osun State College Of Technology

28. Osun State Polytechnic, Iree

29. Osun State University

30. Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora

31. Plateau State University Bokkos

32. Port Harcourt Polytechnic

33. Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri

34. Sule Lamido University Kafin Hausa, Jigawa State

35. Tai Solarin University of Education

36. Taraba State Polytechnic

37. Taraba State University, Jalingo

38. UMAR MUSA YARADUA UNIVERSITY KATSINA

39. Umar Suleiman College of Education, Gashua, Yobe State

40. UNIVERSITY OF ILESA, OSUN STATE

41. University of Medical Sciences, Ondo

42. Yobe State University

43. Yusuf Maitama Sule University

44. Zamfara State University, Talata Mafara

45. Enugu State University of Medical and Applied Sciences

46. Cross River State University

47. University of Delta, Agbor

48. Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki

49. Bamidele Olumilua University of Education Science and Technology

50. Imo State Polytechnic, Omuma

51. Kaduna State University

52. Prince Audu Abubakar University, Anyigba

53. Kwara State College of Education, Oro

54. Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Saapade

55. Oyo State College of Health Science and Technology, Eleyele, Ibadan

56. Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa, Oyo State

57. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Oyo

58. Oyo State College of Nursing Sciences, Eleyele

59. First Technical University, Ibadan

60. Taraba State College of Nursing Sciences Jalingo

61. Mai Idris Alooma Polytechnic, Gaidam, Yobe State

62. Ogun State Institute Of Technology, Igbesa

63. Abia State Polytechnic

64. Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic

65. Adamawa State Polytechnic Yola

66. Adamawa State University Mubi

67. Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State

68. Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic

69. Akwa Ibom State University

70. Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology Wudil

71. Aminu Saleh College of Education, Azare

72. Benjamin Uwajumogu State College of Education Ihitte Uboma

73. Benue State University, Makurdi

74. Borno State University

75. College of Education Afaha Nsit

76. College of Education, Waka-Biu

77. Confluence University of Science and Technology

78. D.S Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic Itori-Ewekoro

79. Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku

80. Delta State University of Science and Technology

81. Dennis Osadebay University, Asaba

82. Edo State University Uzairue

83. Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti

84. Gombe State University

85. Government Technical College Ile-ife

86. GTC, ARA Osun State

Final thoughts on the new state universities & other institutions now eligible for NELFUND loans

The inclusion of these institutions in the NELFUND loan for state universities and institutions ensures that students have access to essential financial support for their school fees and also to a monthly stipend. If you are yet to register and you’re looking to, you can read the full NELFUND 2024 registration guide here. By providing the NELFUND loan for state universities and institutions, the government is making significant strides in promoting higher education. The availability of the NELFUND loan for state universities and institutions marks a pivotal development in Nigeria’s educational landscape, fostering growth and development across the country.

