The Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) has released its admission form for the 2024/2025 academic session. This article provides a detailed overview of the eligibility criteria and important deadlines for prospective candidates seeking admission.

Eligibility criteria for FUTA admission 2024

Candidates aspiring to gain admission into FUTA must meet the following criteria:

1. Minimum UTME Score: Candidates must have scored a minimum of 180 in the 2024 UTME conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB). Direct Entry (DE) candidates who selected FUTA as their First Choice Institution are also eligible for the screening.

2. O’ Level Requirements: Applicants must possess at least five (5) credit passes, including English Language and Mathematics, in not more than two (2) sittings in O’ level examinations conducted by WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, or their equivalent.

3. Age Requirement: Candidates must have reached the age of 16 years by 1st October 2024. This is a mandatory requirement for all prospective students.

4. O’ Level Results Upload: It is important for candidates to ensure that their O’ level results are uploaded on JAMB CAPS and shared with FUTA by Friday, 20th September 2024. Failure to do so will render candidates ineligible for admission.

Important notes

Screening Participation: Any UTME candidate who is not screened will not be considered for admission to the University. Participation in the screening process is essential for all applicants.

First Choice Institution: Only candidates who made FUTA their First Choice Institution in their UTME registration will be eligible for the FUTA Post UTME for admission 2024.

Application process for FUTA Post UTME for admission 2024

Prospective candidates should follow these steps to apply for the FUTA Post UTME for admission 2024:

1. Visit the official Post UTME FUTA portal to access the admission form.

2. Fill in the required details accurately and ensure all information is up-to-date.

3. Upload the necessary documents, including O’ level results, on JAMB CAPS to share them with FUTA.

4. Submit the application before the specified deadline.

Final thoughts

The FUTA Post UTME for admission 2024 is a step for all aspiring students of the Federal University of Technology, Akure. Adhering to the eligibility criteria and deadlines is essential for a successful application process.

