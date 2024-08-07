JAMB 2024 latest news for candidates 

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has recently released crucial updates relevant to all 2024 candidates. This article outlines the essential points from the JAMB 2024 latest news.

JAMB latest 2024 news on minimum age requirement

For the 2024/2025 academic session, only candidates who are at least sixteen years old will be considered eligible for admission.

This means you may go ahead to write Post UTME exams or screenings if you are currently 15 years of age. However, you will only be able to accept the admission (if granted) if you are 16 years old by the time the institution admits you.

This follows the directive from the Honourable Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, SAN, OON.

The enforcement of this policy aims to curb the submission of false affidavits and doctored age adjustments.

JAMB latest 2024 news on stoppage of illegal admissions

JAMB has announced the end of the condonement of illegal admissions.

Institutions must disclose all candidates admitted illegally before 2017 within the next month.

Any admissions not reported within this period will not be recognised or condoned.

Addressing daily part-time programmes

JAMB has identified and condemned the practice of certain polytechnics and universities advertising unauthorised Daily Part-Time (DPT) and Top Up (TU) programmes.

These programmes are not approved by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) or the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Candidates are advised to avoid such programmes as they are not recognised and will not be regularised.

Disclosure of candidates admitted outside CAPS

Institutions must disclose all candidates admitted outside the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) from 2017 to date.

Any admissions outside CAPS and not disclosed within the given time frame will not be tolerated.

CAPS remains the only authorised platform for admissions, ensuring transparency and fairness.

Key takeways

The JAMB 2024 latest news emphasises the enforcement of strict age requirements, the cessation of illegal admissions, and the importance of adhering to CAPS for all admissions.

Candidates must ensure they meet the age requirement and verify that their admissions are processed through CAPS.

Avoid enrolment in unauthorised programmes that are not recognised by the appropriate educational bodies.

The JAMB 2024 latest news bulletin contains vital updates for all current and prospective candidates. Candidates are encouraged to stay informed and comply with all outlined directives.

