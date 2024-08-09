How and where to buy cheap MTN data in 2024

In 2024, staying connected to the internet is very important to people. Importantly, you also want to stay connected without breaking the bank to purchase data. In this article, we will be highlighting two ways MTN users can explore to buy cheaper MTN data in 2024 compared to the regular tariffs the telecoms company offers. Here we go:

1. Buying Cheap MTN Data with MobileNig

There are several third party vendors retailing data to consumers these days. One of them is MobileNig that has become a go-to platform for Nigerians looking to purchase discounted and affordable data plans across various networks, including MTN. Here’s how to use MobileNig to buy cheap MTN data in 2024:

Step-by-Step Guide

Visit MobileNig: Open your browser and go to the MobileNig,com. Create an account: If you’re a first-time user, sign up by clicking get started and providing the necessary details.

3. Fund wallet: Fund your MobileNig wallet with about ₦1000. MobileNig will charge you a onetime fee of only ₦100 and you can use the rest of your money to buy data as you want.

4. Select data plans: Navigate trough the menu to the data section and choose MTN as your network provider. You’ll see a variety of data bundles available at discounted prices.

4. Choose a Plan: MobileNig offers two MTN data categories – MTN SME and MTN Corporate. Do not be confused by the names. Simply browse through the options and select the data plan that suits your needs.

Apart from the fact that MobileNig offers special discounts that make it easier to buy cheap MTN data in 2024, you also get to know the data server status which is usually either Excellent/Good/Fluctuating/Unavailable. This helps you know when to hold on before purchase or after buying.

5. Make payment: Proceed to checkout and pay using your preferred method, such as the money in your wallet, a debit card, bank transfer, and the likes.

6, Receive your data: Once payment is confirmed, your MTN line will be credited with the data bundle instantly.

Using MobileNig not only provides you with cheaper data options but also offers convenience, as you can compare prices and choose the best deal available at any time.

2. Buy cheap MTN data with TopDealForMe/Data4Me (*121#)

Many people do not know that apart from the default MTN data plans available via *312#, MTN’s TopDealForMe/Data4Me service is another excellent way to buy cheaper data directly from MTN in 2024. This service provides personalised data offers based on your data usage patterns, allowing you to access exclusive deals.

How to use TopDealForMe/Data4Me

Dial *121#: On your MTN line, simply dial *121#. This code opens up the menu. Select the data offers: From the menu, select the option for TopDealForMe or Data4Me. The first usually has the biggest plan available to you. The second one will present you with a list of personalised data plans tailored specifically for you.

3. Choose your plan: Review the options in relation to the airtime you have or can afford and select the data plan that offers the best value to you. The deals on Data4Me/TopDealForMe are often cheaper than standard data bundles, making it an effective way to buy cheap MTN data in 2024.

4. Confirm Purchase: Follow the prompts to confirm your purchase. The data will be credited to your line immediately.

Advantages of TopDealForMe/Data4Me

Share data: When you subscribe for the substantial data plans under the TopDealForMe/Data4Me options, you can also Gift family and friends MTN data using the *312# route.

Personalised offers : TopDealForMe/Data4Me uses your past usage to offer plans that are more suited to your needs, often at a lower cost.

: TopDealForMe/Data4Me uses your past usage to offer plans that are more suited to your needs, often at a lower cost. Convenience : The service is available directly from your phone without the need for internet access, making it accessible anytime and anywhere.

: The service is available directly from your phone without the need for internet access, making it accessible anytime and anywhere. Exclusive deals: MTN frequently updates its TopDealForMe/Data4Me offers, ensuring that you always have access to the best deals available.

Tips to maximise savings when you buy cheap MTN data

While both Mobile.ng and the TopDealForMe/Data4Me option are great for buying cheap MTN data in 2024, there are additional tips to ensure you’re getting the most value:

Compare regularly : Prices and offers can change frequently. Make it a habit to check Mobile.ng and especially TopDealForMe/Data4Me regularly to ensure you’re always getting the best deal.

: Prices and offers can change frequently. Make it a habit to check Mobile.ng and especially TopDealForMe/Data4Me regularly to ensure you’re always getting the best deal. Buy in bulk : Sometimes, buying larger data bundles offers better value per MB. If you’re a heavy user, consider opting for bigger plans.

: Sometimes, buying larger data bundles offers better value per MB. If you’re a heavy user, consider opting for bigger plans. Use Wi-Fi when possible : Save your mobile data for when you’re on the go by using Wi-Fi at home or work. This can help your purchased data last longer.

: Save your mobile data for when you’re on the go by using Wi-Fi at home or work. This can help your purchased data last longer. Monitor your usage: Keep track of your data usage to avoid unnecessary top-ups and ensure your current plan meets your needs.

Final thoughts on how and where to buy cheap MTN data in 2024

In 2024, staying connected on a budget is easier than ever with options like MobileNig and MTN’s Data4Me service. Whether you’re looking for the best deals online or personalised offers directly from MTN, these methods ensure you can buy cheap MTN data in 2024 without compromising on quality. By following the steps outlined in this article, you’ll be able to enjoy more data for less, keeping you connected wherever you go.

