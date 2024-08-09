Wigwe University is offering merit-based scholarships for students enrolling in 2024. This prestigious opportunity is designed for individuals who have consistently demonstrated outstanding academic performance, leadership qualities, entrepreneurial spirit, and an eagerness for continuous personal and professional development. See eligibility criteria and application details:

Eligibility criteria for Wigwe University admission scholarships 2024

To be considered for the Wigwe University admission scholarship 2024, candidates must:

Have selected Wigwe University, Isiokpo, as their first choice of institution

Secure a minimum score of 170 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

Upload their qualifying results to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) CAPS portal

Additional notes:

Candidates awaiting their O’Level results must upload these to JAMB as soon as they are available.

Failure to upload results to JAMB will result in disqualification from the scholarship consideration.

Candidates who did not initially choose Wigwe University as their first choice but meet the cut-off score may still apply. They must first effect a change of institution on the JAMB website, making Wigwe University their first choice before the Change of Institution process closes on the JAMB portal.

Application process

To apply for admission to Wigwe University:

1. Visit the official Wigwe University Portal at wigweuniversity.edu.ng and complete the admission application process.

2. After submitting your admission application, proceed to the Scholarship section of the website and click on “Apply Now” for the Wigwe University admission scholarship 2024.

Important dates:

Successful applicants will be notified by the first week of September.

The application window closes on the 26th of August 2024.

Note: This scholarship opportunity does not extend to Direct Entry candidates.

Final thoughts on Wigwe University admission scholarships 2024

The Wigwe University admission scholarship 2024 is a remarkable opportunity for students with strong academic records and leadership potential. By supporting these students, Wigwe University continues its mission to nurture the next generation of innovators and leaders.

