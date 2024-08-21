The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has released the payment schedule for the 2024/2025 financial year. For September 2024, beneficiaries of various SASSA grants will receive their payments on specific dates, according to the type of grant they qualify for. This article provides a breakdown of these SASSA September 2024 payment dates and what beneficiaries need to know.

SASSA payment dates for older persons

In September 2024, older persons will receive their grants on the 2nd of September 2024. This date is crucial for those relying on their grants to meet their monthly expenses. Older persons should ensure they prepare accordingly, as this payment will allow them to cover their essential needs without delay.

SASSA disability grants payment date

SASSA has scheduled the payment of disability grants for the 3rd of September 2024. Beneficiaries should mark this date on their calendars and plan their finances around it. Receiving the grant on this date will enable beneficiaries to manage their budgets effectively, ensuring they have the necessary funds for healthcare and other critical expenses.

SASSA September payment date for children’s grants

The payment of children’s grants for September 2024 will occur on the 4th of September 2024. Parents and guardians must take note of this date to ensure they can meet their children’s needs. Timely payment will allow them to purchase necessities, including food, clothing, and school supplies.

Final thoughts on SASSA payment details & dates for September 2024

SASSA has clearly outlined the payment dates for September 2024, ensuring that beneficiaries can access their funds when needed. Older persons will receive their payments on the 2nd of September, those receiving disability grants on the 3rd, and children’s grants on the 4th. By knowing these dates, beneficiaries can plan accordingly, ensuring financial stability throughout the month.

Ensure you check the official SASSA channels for any updates or changes to the payment schedule.

