How to apply for SRD SASSA Grant in 2024 and get it

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has continued to provide relief to those in need through the Special Relief of Distress (SRD) grant. If you find yourself in need of financial assistance, here’s a comprehensive guide on how to apply for the SRD SASSA 2024 grant.

Step 1: Choose an application channel to apply for the SRD SASSA 2024

You can submit your application for the SRD SASSA 2024 grant through various channels:

Apply for the SRD SASSA 2024 via WhatsApp

Send a WhatsApp message to 082 046 8553

You’ll provide personal details as prompted by the chat

Then you’ll receive a Reference number, an OTP number and a website link to click on

Afterwards, click on the link, insert the OTP number, and click verify

Then provide your surname and ID number

Then confirm details as per details provided on the chat

Continue to Step 2: AGREE TO TERMS

Apply for the SRD SASSA 2024 via the website

Open your Chrome, Safari or any other internet browser you have

Got to https://srd.sassa.gov.za

Enter your capture ID number and mobile then click the send SMS button

You will receive a 6-digit OTPnumber

Insert the OTP number and click verify pin

Continue to Step 2: AGREE TO TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Apply for the SRD SASSA 2024 via the SASSA Chatbot

Use your Chrome or Safari Internet browser

Visit www.sassa.gov.za

On the website, click on the SRD R350 Grant assistance chatbox

Then provide your ID and mobile number

Through the chat, choose ‘I want to apply for SRD R350 grant’

The chatbot will provide a link to the SRD Website

You’ll then follow the SRD Website Steps

Continue to Step 2: AGREE TO TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Ensure to select the channel that suits you best to apply for SRD SASSA 2024.

Step 2: Agree to Terms and Conditions

Read and agree to the Declaration and Consent Document. Understand the contents of the You and Your Special COVID-19 SRD Grant document.

Step 3: Provide personal details

Provide necessary personal information such as ID number, name, surname, address, and gender when you apply for SRD SASSA 2024.

Step 4: Submit Banking Details/Choose Payment Option

For banking details submission, here’s what to know about the categories outlined for the process:

New Applicant with Personal Bank Account

Choose Bank Name

Provide Account number

Provide Branch Name

Provide Account Type

Agree to Terms and Conditions

Submit Banking Details

New Applicant without Personal Bank Account

Choose Payment option- Cash Send

Agree to Terms and Conditions

Submit Banking Details

Existing Client

Confirm Existing Personal Banking Details

Agree to Terms and Conditions

Click Submit

SASSA clients with cash send option who wish to add bank details

Choose Bank Name

Provide Account number

Provide Branch Name

Provide Account Type

Agree to Terms and Conditions

Submit Banking Details

Step 5: Receive an SMS on your mobile number

After successfully updating your banking details, expect to receive an SMS confirming the activation of your SRD R350 Grant application.

Step 6: SASSA verification and validation process

Your provided details will undergo verification and validation processes against various databases when you apply for SRD SASSA 2024. Applications will be either approved or declined with reasons provided.

Step 7: Viewing SRD SASSA application status you apply for it

Check your application status through the SRD website, WhatsApp, or by contacting the toll-free call centre when you apply for SRD SASSA 2024.

Step 8: Reconsideration

If your application is declined, you have the right to request reconsideration within 30 days. Apply for reconsideration through the SRD website or contact the SASSA Toll-Free Call Centre for SRD SASSA 2024.

Step 9: SRD grant cancellation

Should you need to cancel your SRD grant application, visit the SRD website, provide the necessary details, and follow the prompts to cancel SRD SASSA 2024.

Step 10: SRD grant reinstatement

If you wish to reinstate a cancelled grant application, visit the SRD website, provide the required details, and agree to terms and conditions before reinstating for SRD SASSA 2024.

General Information on how to apply for the SRD SASSA 2024

For any further assistance or inquiries:

Contact the SASSA Toll-Free Call Centre on 0800 60 10 11.

Send an email to Grantsenquiries@sassa.gov.za.

Visit the SASSA website (https://www.sassa.gov.za)

Applying for the SRD SASSA 2024 grant is an easy process aimed at providing much-needed support during these challenging times. Make sure to follow each step carefully to ensure a smooth application experience.

