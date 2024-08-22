JAMB provides 2024 matriculation list and disclosure updates

For August 22, 2024, there are updates from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) that highlight the ongoing efforts to enhance transparency and integrity in the admissions process for tertiary institutions in Nigeria. With a focus on timely submissions of matriculation lists and the cessation of irregular admissions, JAMB aims to uphold standards and eliminate past pitfalls in the educational sector.

Matriculation list submission

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has reiterated to tertiary institutions, the importance of timely submission of matriculation lists. This directive aims to enhance accountability and ensure that all admissions align with established guidelines.

Key directives:

Submission deadline : Institutions must submit their matriculation lists to the Federal Ministry of Education within three months of their matriculation ceremonies.

: Institutions must submit their matriculation lists to the Federal Ministry of Education within three months of their matriculation ceremonies. Consequences for non-compliance: Any institution that fails to comply with this directive will face sanctions, including the forfeiture of illegal admissions.

Avoiding past pitfalls in admissions

JAMB has also urged institutions to learn from previous mistakes that led to the condonement of illegal admissions. The board emphasises the need for strict adherence to guidelines to prevent a recurrence of such issues.

Recommendations for institutions:

Strict compliance: Institutions must follow the established procedures for admissions to avoid penalties.

Awareness of risks: JAMB has warned institutions about the risks associated with bypassing federal guidelines and neglecting advisories on admissions.

CAPS adherence for 2024 admissions

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has taken a firm stance against illegal admissions practices. The board emphasises the importance of adhering to the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) to ensure fairness and transparency in the admissions process.

Actions taken:

Mandatory admissions enforcement: JAMB has mandated that all institutions comply with CAPS to prevent unauthorised admissions.

Investigation into certificate racketeering: A dedicated committee investigates allegations of certificate fraud, particularly involving foreign institutions in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Clarification on disclosure of admissions

JAMB has provided clear instructions regarding the disclosure of admissions, particularly concerning past irregularities. Institutions must disclose all candidates admitted outside the CAPS framework to maintain transparency.

Disclosure requirements:

Immediate disclosure: Institutions must disclose all candidates admitted illegally before 2017 and those within the 2017-2020 window for the Condonement of Undisclosed Illegal Institutional Admissions (CUIIA).

Deadline for disclosure: The deadline for these disclosures is set for 31 August 2024. After this date, any undisclosed admissions will not be recognised.

JAMB 2024 updates on cessation of irregular admissions

JAMB has taken decisive steps to end the practice of irregular admissions. The board has announced that it will no longer condone admissions that do not comply with the CAPS framework.

Key measures:

Termination of condonement processes: JAMB will terminate the CUIIA process for admissions that do not meet the required standards.

Sanctions for Non-Compliance: Institutions that admit candidates outside the CAPS framework after 2020 will face appropriate sanctions, including the forfeiture of such admissions.

Final thoughts on JAMB August 2024 matriculation list and disclosure updates

The latest developments in the educational sector reflect a commitment to integrity, innovation, and quality. JAMB’s proactive measures against illegal admissions, the emphasis on timely matriculation list submissions, and the focus on avoiding past pitfalls underscore the importance of leadership in shaping the future of education. As institutions continue to adapt to changing circumstances, the focus remains on providing equitable and high-quality educational opportunities for all students.

