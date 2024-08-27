Full details for new US Visa service system for Nigeria 2024

As of 26th of August 2024, the U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos have officially transitioned to a new visa payment and scheduling system. This shift introduces a new service provider, designed to enhance the efficiency of the visa application process. The US visa new website for Nigeria 2024 is now live, providing applicants with a streamlined platform to manage their visa appointments and payments.

Key changes effective from 26th of August 2024

Starting 26 August 2024, all visa-related services will be managed through the new website. Here’s what you need to know:

New website live : The new US visa appointment booking and payment system is accessible at https://www.usvisaappt.com/visa/country?country=NG, replacing the previous ustraveldocs.com platform.

: The new US visa appointment booking and payment system is accessible at https://www.usvisaappt.com/visa/country?country=NG, replacing the previous ustraveldocs.com platform. Document submissions deadline: All submissions under the old system are either in migration or cessation, depending on their relevance. Applicants must follow the new procedures outlined on the live website.

How to manage your interview appointments

With the US visa new website for Nigeria 2024 now operational, here’s how you should manage your interview appointments:

Future appointments before 26 August 2024: If you have an appointment that was scheduled before the new system went live, do not panic. Your interview will still take place on the original date you selected. Within the next two business days (from 26th of August), you will receive an automatic email at the address you registered on the previous website, providing instructions on setting up your account on the new platform. No need to reach out; simply wait for the email with further details. Please constantly check your spam as well to make sure you do not miss the mail as it may arrive there.

Visa fee payments for US visa in Nigeria 2024 going forward

With the transition now complete, please note the following:

No more cash payment : You will now use only the new website to pay for your visa, just like every other online transaction. As such, the GT Bank cash payment intermediary ceases.

: You will now use only the new website to pay for your visa, just like every other online transaction. As such, the GT Bank cash payment intermediary ceases. GT Bank online payment hegemony: The GT bank internet banking option of payment through the bank’s website or app may also not be available anymore. If it is, it will no longer have the monopoly of online US visa fee payments regardless.

What’s new after 26 August 2024

With the US visa new website for Nigeria 2024 now live, applicants can expect the following improvements:

Updated documents Drop-Off/Pickup locations : New locations will be provided for document submissions/retrieval, ensuring greater convenience.

: New locations will be provided for document submissions/retrieval, ensuring greater convenience. Enhanced customer service : A revamped support system is now available via the new website, offering more responsive assistance.

: A revamped support system is now available via the new website, offering more responsive assistance. Streamlined appointments process: The new platform offers an improved process for scheduling and managing visa interviews, making the overall experience more efficient.

Aligning to the new 2024 US visa system in Nigeria

As the transition ensues, follow these steps:

Visit the new website : Go to https://www.usvisaappt.com/visa/country?country=NG and familiarise yourself with the updated interface and procedures.

: Go to https://www.usvisaappt.com/visa/country?country=NG and familiarise yourself with the updated interface and procedures. Update your records : After you have opened yiur new account on the new portal, print all necessary documents, including your appointment confirmation, from the new platform.

: After you have opened yiur new account on the new portal, print all necessary documents, including your appointment confirmation, from the new platform. Stay informed: Regularly check the new website for updates, especially concerning document drop-off locations and other important announcements.

The launch of the US visa new website for Nigeria 2024 ensures that applicants have access to a more user-friendly and effective system, simplifying the visa application process.

Share this article