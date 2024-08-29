New: Change SRD phone number without application ID 2024

Updating your phone number for the COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) R350 grant is essential for receiving timely updates and ensuring uninterrupted communication with SASSA. However, what happens if you don’t have your application ID? This article guides you through the process of a Change SRD phone number without application ID 2024.

Why you may need to change SRD phone number without application ID 2024

There are various reasons why you may need to change your SRD contact details, including:

Lost or stolen phone : If you no longer have access to the phone number originally used for your application.

: If you no longer have access to the phone number originally used for your application. Change of contact number : If you’ve switched to a new phone number.

: If you’ve switched to a new phone number. Service Provider Issues: If you’ve had issues with your current network provider and moved to a new one.

How to change SRD phone number without application ID 2024

If you’ve misplaced your application ID, follow these steps to change your SRD contact details:

Visit the SASSA SRD Website Go to the official SRD portal at srd.sassa.gov.za.

Navigate to the section for contact updates. Provide your South African ID number Enter your 13-digit South African identity number as requested.

This will allow SASSA to verify your identity even without the application ID. Update your SRD contact details Enter the new phone number you wish to use.

Double-check for accuracy before submission to avoid further delays. Submit your request Once all details are correctly filled in, submit your request.

You will only be allowed one SRD contact update 2024 request in a 24-hour period, so ensure all details are correct. Confirmation After submission, SASSA will process your request.

You will receive a confirmation message on your new phone number once the change is successful.

Important tips for SRD contact update 2024

Ensure accuracy : Double-check your ID number and new phone number before submitting.

: Double-check your ID number and new phone number before submitting. Be patient : Processing may take some time, so monitor your new phone number for updates.

: Processing may take some time, so monitor your new phone number for updates. Keep documents ready: While this process doesn’t require an application ID, ensure you have your South African ID handy.

Final thoughts on changing of SRD number without application ID 2024

Changing your SRD phone number is crucial, especially if you’ve lost access to your old contact details. By following this guide on Change SRD phone number without application ID 2024, you can smoothly transition to your new number and continue receiving essential updates regarding your SRD grant.

