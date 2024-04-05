New information for approved but unpaid SRD SASSA R350 2024

SASSA SRD R350 2024

Are you among the South African citizens who applied for the COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant of R350 for 2024 and received approval, but haven’t gotten a pay date yet? The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has a message for you.

Cash Send/Mobile Money Issues and Alternative Solutions

If you opted for a cash send or mobile money payment method for your approved SRD SASSA R350 (2024) but haven’t received any funds, it might be due to a verification issue. SASSA might not be able to conclusively match your cellphone number with your ID number. This unfortunately prevents them from processing cash send payments.

To ensure you receive your SASSA SRD R350 (2024) grant, SASSA recommends providing alternative banking details. This will allow them to disburse the funds electronically.

Contact SASSA for Further Assistance

If you haven’t chosen cash send/mobile money or haven’t had any issues with verification but are still waiting for your approved SRD SASSA R350 payment, reach out to the SASSA Customer Care call centre at 0800 60 10 11. Their representatives can investigate the matter further and assist you.

You can find more information on their website, https://www.sassa.gov.za/SitePages/HomePage.aspx, for any further inquiries you may have about the SRD SASSA R350 (2024) program.

Precautions for future or new SRD SASSA r350 grant applicants to avoid delayed payments

Mistakes in your details can lead to delays in SRD SASSA payment processing. Therefore:

Always double-check information accuracy

Ensure that the cellphone number and ID number provided during the application process are accurate and match official records.

If opting for electronic disbursement, verify that the provided banking details are correct because incorrect banking information can cause payment delays or rejections.

Regularly check your application status through the SASSA online portal or contact the Customer Care call centre for updates on verification progress.

Share this article