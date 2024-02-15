2024 ways to change SASSA bank details and names

Changing South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) grant banking details is a straightforward process that ensures your grant payments are directed to the correct account. If you’re an approved beneficiary of the SASSA SRD R350 Grant and need to change or update your bank details and names, follow these steps:

1. Visit the Official SASSA Website

To initiate the change SASSA bank details process, go to the official website at (https://srd.sassa.gov.za/said). Scroll down to where you see the following in the picture below

2. Submit your ID number

On the website, locate the designated box provided for ID Number submission. Enter your ID Number accurately and double-check for any errors.

3. Receive a secure link via SMS

After submitting your ID Number, you’ll receive an SMS containing a secure link unique to you. This link will be sent to the mobile phone number you provided during the grant application process.

4. Click on the secure link to continue process to change SASSA bank details

Access the link provided in the SMS and carefully follow the instructions provided. This link will direct you to the necessary steps to change SASSA banking details securely.

5. Verify bank account ownership

If you opt to receive payments into a bank account, ensure that the account belongs to you. SASSA strictly prohibits payments into accounts owned by another individual.

6. Verify mobile phone ownership to complete the process to change SASSA bank details

For those choosing the money transfer option via major banks, confirm that the mobile phone number receiving the SMS is registered in your name. SASSA does not transfer grants to phone numbers registered to another person.

7. Note future payment usage

Understand that the updated banking details will only be used for future payments, following verification.

Changing or correcting name details for SRD SASSA

In addition to changing banking details, applicants who were declined due to incorrect names and surnames can also request updates. Follow the same process outlined above, ensuring that your ID Number and personal information match the details on your South African green ID Document or Smart ID Card. Your name and surname will only be updated if they correspond with records in the Department of Home Affairs database.

Final thoughts on the process to change SASSA bank details

Following these steps diligently, beneficiaries can ensure that their SASSA grant payments are directed to the correct account and that their personal information is accurately reflected in the system.

