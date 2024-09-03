Check 2024 TASUED PostUTME results and admission aggregate

Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) has just released the results for the 2024 PostUTME screening exercise. If you have participated in this year’s screening, it is essential to promptly check your scores to gauge your admission prospects.

Steps to check your TASUED 2024 Post-UTME result

To check your TASUED 2024 PostUTME results, follow the steps below:

Visit the official website: Go to the TASUED official website at www.tasued.edu.ng. Login to your profile: Click on the ‘Post-UTME Result’ link.

Enter your 2024 JAMB registration number and password in the provided fields.

Click on ‘Login’ to access your profile. Access your results: Once logged in, navigate to the ‘Results’ tab.

Your Post-UTME score should be displayed on this page.

Review your scores carefully and print a copy for your records.

Important points to note on 2024 TASUED PostUTME results

Score interpretation: A higher Post-UTME score increases your chances of being admitted into your preferred course. Ensure you understand the cut-off marks for your chosen programme.

A higher Post-UTME score increases your chances of being admitted into your preferred course. Ensure you understand the cut-off marks for your chosen programme. Result inquiries: If you have issues accessing your results or notice discrepancies, contact the TASUED admission office immediately for assistance.

If you have issues accessing your results or notice discrepancies, contact the TASUED admission office immediately for assistance. Next steps: Depending on your score, start preparing for the next phase of the admission process or consider other options if necessary.

Final thoughts on TASUED 2024 admission process

Checking your Tai Solarin Post-UTME scores is a crucial step in your academic journey. Follow the above steps carefully to ensure you have all the necessary information to move forward. Be mindful of the critical deadlines related to the TASUED 2024 admission process. Following the release of the Post-UTME results, ensure that you adhere to the submission dates for any required documents and the confirmation of your intent to enrol. Keep track of the deadline for submitting any additional paperwork or completing further steps in the admission process. Staying organised and meeting these deadlines will be crucial in securing your place at Tai Solarin University of Education.

