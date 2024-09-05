Latest UIF 2024 login, status check, claim submissions & more

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), under the Department of Employment and Labour, has introduced a range of online tools designed to make accessing UIF services more convenient. Employees across South Africa can now use these digital resources to streamline their interactions like claim submissions and status check with the UIF, significantly reducing the need for physical visits to labour centres in 2024.

The UIF portal login

At the heart of these improvements is the UIF portal login, which provides access to the uFiling system. This platform allows users to manage their UIF claims from home, offering several key features:

Submit claims : The UIF portal login facilitates easy claim submissions without the need to visit a labour centre.

: The UIF portal login facilitates easy claim submissions without the need to visit a labour centre. Check status : Through the portal, users can perform a UIF status check 2024 to monitor the progress of their claims in real-time.

: Through the portal, users can perform a UIF status check 2024 to monitor the progress of their claims in real-time. Submit enquiries: The system enables users to address any questions or concerns directly through the portal.

To start using these features, visit https://ufiling.labour.gov.za/uif/ and log in with your credentials.

Alternative access: UIF status check 2024 via USSD

For those without reliable internet access, the UIF has introduced a USSD service to check UIF status. This service, accessible by dialing *134*843# on any mobile phone, offers:

Claims and payment Status

Employee registration

Payment continuation

General enquiries

This UIF status check 2024 via USSD ensures that clients can stay informed about their UIF claims without needing to log into the portal.

Mobile assistance and enhanced connectivity

UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping announced additional initiatives aimed at reaching those in remote areas. Mobile buses now travel across provinces to assist clients who cannot access labour centres easily. Furthermore, all labour centres have been equipped with free Wi-Fi, allowing visitors to use the UIF portal login for their online needs.

In addition, 3,000 marshals and officials are on hand to help with online applications and ensure a smoother user experience. Future plans include an employer-driven process, allowing employers or organised labour to handle applications on behalf of their employees, further streamlining the UIF process.

Downtime issues with UIF login 2024

The UIF is committed to enhancing its digital services and aims to eventually eliminate the need for physical office visits. The goal is to make the UIF status check 2024 more accessible and user-friendly, with the UIF portal login serving as a central hub for all related activities. Stakeholders should be aware that the uFiling system may be intermittently unavailable due to maintenance. During these times, visiting a local labour centre remains a viable option.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact:

Mapula Tloubatla

Provincial Communications Officer: Limpopo

Phone: 082 908 1833

Email: mapula.tloubatla@labour.gov.za

With these advancements, the UIF is making significant strides towards a more efficient and accessible service, ensuring that all South Africans can manage their UIF needs with ease through the UIF portal login and regular UIF status check 2024.

Share this article