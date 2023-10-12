How to check UIF status & balance 2023

With the UIF’s online portal, you can quickly determine whether you’re eligible for benefits or not. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the steps to check your UIF status and balance online.

1. Go to the UIF website

The initial step to verify your UIF status online is to visit the official UIF uFiling portal. You can access this portal by going to the following URL: https://ufiling.labour.gov.za/uif/

2. Access the “UIF Benefits” section

Once you land on the UIF website, you’ll notice a menu at the top of the page. Look for the “UIF Benefits” tab and click on it. This tab is your gateway to the UIF online portal.

3. Register or Log In

If this is your first time using the UIF online portal, you’ll need to create an account. Simply click on the “Register” button and follow the provided prompts to set up your new account. For those who have previously registered, you can skip this step by entering your login credentials and clicking the “Login” button.

4. Check your UIF status

After successfully logging in, you’ll be directed to your personal UIF profile page. Here, you can proceed to check your UIF status by selecting the “Check UIF Status” tab. Enter your ID number in the designated field and then click “Submit.”

5. Review your UIF status

Upon submitting your ID number, you’ll be redirected to a new page where your UIF status will be displayed. This status holds crucial information about your UIF contributions. Here’s what the status options mean:

Active

If your status is “Active,” it signifies that you are currently making contributions to the UIF. This means you are eligible to receive UIF benefits if you find yourself unemployed.

Inactive

If your status is “Inactive,” it means you are presently not contributing to the UIF, and therefore, you won’t be eligible for UIF benefits during this period.

How to check my UIF balance online

Log onto https://ufiling.labour.gov.za/uif/.

Click on check my balance.

Follow the instructions as they appear on your screen.

Enter the Captcha number displayed on the screen.

Then proceed to enter your UIF Reference Number.

Share this article