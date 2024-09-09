How to check 2024 TASUED admission list now

TASUED (Tai Solarin University of Education) has officially started releasing its 2024 admission list on JAMB CAPS. Candidates who applied for admission into TASUED can now check their status using the JAMB Central Admission Processing System (CAPS). To avoid missing out, it’s essential to monitor the JAMB CAPS platform frequently.

Below is a step-by-step guide to help you through the process.

Steps to check TASUED 2024 admission list on JAMB CAPS

Visit the JAMB CAPS Portal Go to the official JAMB CAPS portal: https://www.jamb.gov.ng/Efacility Login to your JAMB profile Use your JAMB email and password to log in to your profile. Access the CAPS Section On your dashboard, locate the “Check Admission Status” button and click on it.

You will be redirected to the CAPS section. View Your Admission Status Select your exam year (2024) and enter your JAMB registration number.

Click on “Access My CAPS” to view your admission status. Accept or Reject Admission If you’ve been offered admission, an “Accept” or “Reject” button will appear.

Choose appropriately based on your decision.

Key features of JAMB CAPS 2024

JAMB CAPS offers essential tools to streamline the admissions process:

Check admission status in real-time.

Accept or reject admission offers.

Approve or decline course transfers.

Maintain transparency and efficiency in the admissions process.

Candidates must act promptly to avoid forfeiting offers from tertiary institutions.

Important reminders

Frequent updates : Keep checking your JAMB CAPS profile, as admissions are released in batches.

: Keep checking your JAMB CAPS profile, as admissions are released in batches. CAPS locking: Once you accept or reject your admission, you may not be able to change your decision.

Final thoughts on checking the TASUED 2024 admission list on JAMB CAPS

By following these steps, you can easily confirm your TASUED 2024 admission status on JAMB CAPS. Also ensure to say informed so you do not miss updates to secure your spot at TASUED.

