Hundreds of partner drivers in Kenya have turned off the Uber, Bolt, and Faras apps, forcing passengers to wait longer and pay more for trips. It is the second strike after the ride-hailing companies increased base fares by 10% in August. The drivers argue that those increases are “insignificant” and want a minimum base fare of KES300 ($2.33) for cabs.

“We have resumed the strike because our demands were not met. We are meeting NTSA officials who have convened a session with all the stakeholders to find a solution,” said Dennis Nyariki, the vice chairman of the Organisation of Online Drivers Kenya (OOD).

In a few instances on Tuesday, gig drivers who defied the strike action were harassed, and their tyres deflated. Most decided to stay home, only responding to regular clients who take rides off the app.

“I can’t take you to Westlands. It’s risky. Some drivers have been attacked for not complying,” said Steve Musyoki, a 34-year-old driver. ”The companies have left many drivers trapped with loans, unable to provide for their families.”

Uber and Bolt launched in Kenya in 2015 and 2016, respectively, and their low prices and convenience made them popular options in Nairobi. However, increased competition and a push to acquire customers has led to pricing decisions that drivers disagree with.

When the companies launched, a taxi trip per kilometre was KES65 ($0.50). At present, the apps charge KES28 ($0.22).

The drivers want the minimum base fare to be $1.55/km (for vehicles below 1000cc) and $3.49/km for 2,000cc vehicles.

“Responsibilities are growing, but our earnings are declining. What would you do when you have to pay for and your only source of the money does not pay attention to your pain?” asked James Njiru, a gig driver who works for all three leading apps.

