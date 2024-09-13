Apply now for the new 2024 SASSA child support grant

South Africa’s Social Security Agency (SASSA) has introduced a vital initiative. The new SASSA Child Support Grant (CSG) is now accessible to infants below the age of one. This grant ensures that financial support starts from birth, promoting child wellbeing.

Eligibility criteria for the new 2024 SASSA child support grant

To qualify for the CSG, your child must meet these conditions:

Be below the age of one.

The parent or guardian must be a South African citizen.

Household income must fall below the threshold set by SASSA.

How to apply

Applying for the CSG is straightforward and requires visiting your local SASSA office. Ensure you bring:

The child’s birth certificate.

Proof of income for both parents.

Valid identification documents of the applicant.

Benefits of the new SASSA child support grant

The SASSA CSG offers significant benefits to eligible families:

Provides essential financial aid from the child’s early days.

Helps reduce the burden of childcare costs.

Contributes to the overall wellbeing and development of infants.

Application steps

Follow these steps to apply for the CSG:

Visit the nearest SASSA office. Submit the required documents, including your ID and the child’s birth certificate. Complete the application form provided by the SASSA office. Wait for the outcome, which is typically processed within a few weeks.

Other types of grants offered by SASSA

In addition to the Child Support Grant (CSG), SASSA provides various other grants to assist individuals and families in need. These include:

Old age grant : For citizens aged 60 and above, offering financial support for the elderly.

: For citizens aged 60 and above, offering financial support for the elderly. Disability Grant : Provides aid to individuals with permanent or temporary disabilities.

: Provides aid to individuals with permanent or temporary disabilities. Care dependency grant : For caregivers of children with severe disabilities.

: For caregivers of children with severe disabilities. Foster child grant : A grant for caregivers of foster children.

: A grant for caregivers of foster children. Grant-in-Aid: Given to those who need full-time care and are already receiving a pension.

Each grant serves to support different groups, ensuring comprehensive coverage across South Africa’s most vulnerable populations.

Toll-Free Enquiries

For further assistance or enquiries, contact SASSA’s toll-free number:

0800 60 10 11. This helpline provides guidance on all grant-related matters.

Final thoughts on the 2024 new SASSA child support grant

With SASSA’s CSG for children under one, early financial support is within reach. By applying early, parents can ensure that their child receives the necessary assistance from birth. Visit the nearest SASSA office today to apply and secure your child’s future.

