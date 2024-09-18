NECO 2024 results release now set

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has confirmed the release of the 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) internal results. On Thursday, 19th September 2024, the much-anticipated NECO 2024 results release will take place at 12:00 noon.

The Registrar and Chief Executive of NECO, Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, will officially announce the results during an event scheduled at the NECO headquarters. Staff members have been invited to the Conference Hall at 11:45 a.m. to witness the release firsthand.

Key details of the Event

The following are critical points about the upcoming NECO 2024 results release:

Date: Thursday, 19th September 2024

Time: Results will be announced at 12:00 noon

Venue: NECO headquarters Conference Hall

Attendees: All staff are to assemble at 11:45 a.m.

The host of the event will be the Acting Director of Information and Public Relations, Azeez Sani, alongside other top officials of the council.

Common reasons students may face difficulty checking NECO 2024 results

Candidates are to check NECO’s official website for updates immediately following the announcement. However, when the NECO 2024 results release occurs, some students may encounter obstacles in accessing their results. A few common reasons include:

Website traffic overload : High demand may cause the NECO portal to slow down or crash temporarily.

: High demand may cause the NECO portal to slow down or crash temporarily. Incorrect login details : Inputting wrong registration numbers or exam tokens can block access.

: Inputting wrong registration numbers or exam tokens can block access. Network issues : Poor internet connectivity may hinder successful login attempts.

: Poor internet connectivity may hinder successful login attempts. Outstanding fees : Schools or individuals with unpaid fees may face restrictions.

: Schools or individuals with unpaid fees may face restrictions. Portal maintenance : Unexpected technical updates or maintenance on the NECO website could delay access temporarily.

: Unexpected technical updates or maintenance on the NECO website could delay access temporarily. Results withheld: This is a possibility if a school or candidate’s results are looking suspicious and are undergoing investigations for likelihood of malpractices. You may need to wait a while, and if you or your school pass blameless, your results will be available for access.

Final thoughts NECO 2024 results

As the NECO 2024 results release approaches, students should prepare by ensuring they have all necessary information ready. This includes purchasing the exam checking tokens required to access their results online. You can read how to obtain your tokens from authorised vendors or through the official NECO website.

