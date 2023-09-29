Buy 2023 cheap & authentic NECO result check token

If you’ve recently taken NECO exams and are eager to check your results, you’ll need to purchase a NECO result-checking token. This token grants you access to your results online and here are the steps to buy authentic NECO results-checking tokens:

1. Visit the NECO official website

Start by opening your web browser and visiting the official NECO website (www.neco.gov.ng). This is the authorised platform for all NECO-related services.

2. Navigate to the result checking portal

On the NECO website’s homepage, locate and click on the “NECO Results” or “Result Checker” link. This will take you to the result-checking portal.

3. Create an account

To buy a result-checking token, you need to have an account on the NECO portal. If you don’t have one, click on the “Create an Account” or “Sign Up” option. Provide the required information, including your name, email address, and a secure password. Verify your email address through the link sent to your inbox.

4. Log In

After creating your account, log in using your newly created credentials.

5. Buy a NECO token

Inside your account, you’ll find an option to “Purchase Token.” Click on it. You will be prompted to provide details like your examination type (June/July, Nov/Dec, etc.), year of examination, and the number of tokens you want to buy. Payment options will be presented, and you can choose your preferred method, which may include using a debit card or making a bank payment.

6. Make payment

Follow the on-screen instructions to make your payment. If you choose to pay online, enter your card details as required. If you prefer bank payment, you’ll be provided with instructions on how to complete the payment at a bank branch.

7. Receive token and check NECO results

Once your payment is confirmed, you will receive the NECO result checking token. It’s usually a unique alphanumeric code. Now that you have your result-checking token, return to the result-checking portal on the NECO website. Enter your examination details and the token code. Click “Check Result,” and your NECO exam results will be displayed on the screen.

9. Print your result

After viewing your results, you have the option to print them for your records. Click the “Print” button to obtain a hard copy of your NECO result.

Final thoughts on how to buy NECO tokens

Remember to keep your NECO result-checking token safe and confidential. Don’t share it with anyone to prevent unauthorised access to your results. If you need to know how to check your NECO results, read this.

Share this article