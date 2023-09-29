Checking your 2023 NECO results and common errors

As the anticipation builds up, students across Nigeria are eagerly awaiting the release of their National Examinations Council (NECO) results for the SSCE Internal June/July exams in 2023. The good news is that the release date for these results has been officially announced – mark your calendar for Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Once those results are out, you’ll want to know how to access them swiftly and without any hassle. We’ve got you covered with a simple step-by-step guide to help you check your NECO results online. Please note that these steps will only work once the results are officially released.

1. Go to the NECO result-checking portal

Head to the NECO result viewing portal at result.neco.gov.ng.

2. Choose your exam year

Once you’re on the portal, select the exam year – in this case, it’s 2023.

3. Choose your exam type

Next, pick your exam type, which should be “SSCE Internal June/July.”

4. Enter your token number and registration number

Now, it’s time to input your credentials. Enter your Token Number and registration number into the appropriate columns. Double-check to ensure the accuracy of the information you provide. Here’s how to buy a NECO result-checking token.

5. Click on the “Check Result” Button

After entering your details, click on the “check result” button. Your NECO result will then be displayed on the screen for your review and celebration.

Common errors with checking your NECO 2023 results

Some errors you may encounter upon checking your NECO results include the following:

“NO CA3” when you check your NECO 2023 results

It’s essential to be aware that some candidates might encounter a “NO CA3” message when checking their NECO results. This cryptic message signifies that the candidate’s CA3 was not uploaded. Unfortunately, if you receive this message, you won’t be able to view your results.

If you find yourself in this situation, the best course of action is to contact your school for further assistance. Your school should be able to address the issue and help you resolve it.

Seeing “Results not released due to debt”

Additionally, there’s a possibility of seeing a “result not released due to debt” message. This message means that your result has not been released because your state government owes NECO money. Once the debt is settled, your result will become accessible.

Final thoughts on checking your neco results 2023

As NECO results for the SSCE Internal June/July exams in 2023 are set to be released on Saturday, September 30, 2023, you can follow these steps to check your results online. However, if you encounter any issues such as “NO CA3” or “result not released due to debt,” remember to seek assistance promptly.

