Before buying NECO token or NECO e-verify PIN for 2024 results

The National Examination Council (NECO) provides two key tools for accessing and verifying exam results in 2024: the NECO token and the NECO e-verify PIN. While both serve intertwined purposes, understanding their usage, costs, and limitations is essential for candidates and institutions alike.

What is NECO token?

The NECO token in 2024 is primarily for candidates to access their NECO exam results online. After NECO results release, candidates are required to purchase a token to check their results. Each token costs approximately ₦1,500 and are valid to access results up to five times. However, after these five attempts, candidates will no longer be able to use the token, or even another new token. As such, you will need to switch to the NECO e-verify PIN for further result access or verification.

Key features of NECO token in 2024:

Used to check NECO results.

Costs around ₦1,500.

Can be used to view the result up to five times.

After five uses, you will need the NECO e-PIN for further access.

Each token is tied to a specific candidate’s result.

How to use NECO token in 2024

Visit the NECO result portal at https://result.neco.gov.ng. Enter your examination number and token code. Select the year 2024 and click “Check Result”. View your result, which can be accessed up to five times.

What is NECO e-verify PIN?

The NECO e-PIN, also known as e-Verify, is an advanced result verification service used to authenticate previously accessed NECO results. This service is crucial for candidates, universities, organisations, and other institutions. It is more comprehensive than the token and costs around ₦6,000. After a candidate uses their token five times, the NECO e-PIN becomes necessary for further result verification or access.

Key features of NECO e-verify PIN:

Used for verifying previously accessed NECO results.

Available to individuals, universities, and organisations.

Costs approximately ₦6,000.

Necessary after the token has been used five times.

A unique PIN is required for each verification process.

How to use NECO e-PIN results verification

Visit everify.neco.gov.ng and verify the PIN by clicking on “Verify Payment”. Enter the candidate’s registration details and submit the application. Click on “Validate” to confirm the results, which will be sent to your email.

Key difference between NECO token and NECO e-PIN results verification

Purpose : The NECO token in 2024 is used to access results, while the e-PIN is for verifying previously accessed results.

: The NECO token in 2024 is used to access results, while the e-PIN is for verifying previously accessed results. Cost : The NECO token costs about ₦1,500 , while the e-PIN is priced at around ₦6,000 .

: The NECO token costs about , while the e-PIN is priced at around . Usage Limit : The token allows access to results up to five times; after that, candidates must use the NECO e-PIN for additional result verification.

: The token allows access to results up to five times; after that, candidates must use the NECO e-PIN for additional result verification. Users: The token is mainly for candidates, while the e-PIN is often used by institutions, universities, and organisations for verification purposes.

Both the NECO token and the e-verify PIN serve vital roles in ensuring the accessibility and authenticity of NECO results. By understanding the differences, candidates can efficiently manage their result access and verification needs.

