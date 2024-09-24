The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has released the payment schedule for October 2024. In October, beneficiaries of the various grants will receive their payments on different dates.

Older Persons’ grants

The SASSA payment date for older persons’ grants is for 2nd October 2024. SASSA ensures that senior citizens, many of whom rely heavily on these funds, will have access to their grants on the first working day of the month. Beneficiaries can collect their payments at ATMs or participating retail stores.

Disability grants

Beneficiaries receiving the SASSA disability grants will get it on 3rd October 2024. This is the day following the payments for older persons. These grants support those living with disabilities, offering financial aid to improve their quality of life.

Children’s grants

Payments for children’s grants will be available from 4th October 2024. This grant includes the Child Support Grant, Foster Child Grant, and Care Dependency Grant. Families and caregivers can rely on these funds for the essential needs of children.

Important reminders regarding the SASSA October 2024 payment

Payment dates: October payments begin on 2nd October for older persons, 3rd October for disability grants, and 4th October for children’s grants.

Access to funds: Payments can be accessed at various pay points, including ATMs and retail stores. Ensure you have the correct banking details linked to your SASSA account.

Use funds wisely: Recipients are encouraged to manage their funds carefully, especially in these difficult economic times.

Final thoughts on SASSA October 2024 payment dates and how to prepare

1. Check your balance before visiting the ATM or retail store to avoid unnecessary trips.

2. Update your contact information with SASSA if you have moved or changed your phone number.

3. Keep your SASSA card safe to avoid fraud or loss.

The October 2024 payment schedule is a critical reminder for all beneficiaries to plan and make necessary preparations in advance to access their social grants without delay.

Share this article