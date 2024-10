Oyo State Recruitment 2024: All roles, application requirements

The Oyo State Civil Service Commission has officially commenced its 2024 recruitment process, presenting a wide array of job opportunities across multiple ministries. Below is a detailed summary of the available roles, job descriptions, and the qualifications required for potential candidates.

Ministry of Finance

Accountant II (GL.08)

Requirements: A Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from a recognised university. Candidates must have passed the Public Service Examination (PSE) conducted by ASCON between 2021 and 2024.

Higher Executive Officer (Accounts) (GL.08)

Requirements: Higher National Diploma (HND) in Accountancy, Business Administration, or Banking and Finance from a recognised polytechnic.

Auditor II (GL.08)

Requirements: A Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from a recognised university.

Higher Executive Officer (Audit) (GL.08)

Requirements: HND in Accountancy, Business Administration, or Banking and Finance.

Inspector of Taxes II (GL.08)

Requirements: A degree in Accounting, Business Administration, Banking and Finance, or Economics, with Accounting as a specialisation from a recognised university.

Higher Executive Officer (Revenue) (GL.08)

Requirements: HND in Accountancy, Business Administration, or Banking and Finance.

Ministry of Education

Education Officer II (GL.08)

Requirements: A degree in Education, or a relevant subject plus a Postgraduate Certificate in Education.

Adult Education Officer II (GL.08)

Requirements: A degree in Adult Education, or a relevant subject plus a Postgraduate Certificate in Adult Education.

Ministry of Trade and Investments

Registrar of Cooperative Societies II (GL.08)

Requirements: A Bachelor’s degree in Arts, Economics, Agriculture, Law, Business Administration, or Accounting. Candidates must have passed the Public Service Examination (PSE) between 2021 and 2024.

Higher Cooperative Officer (GL.08)

Requirements: HND in Accountancy or Business Administration from a recognised institution.

Ministry of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development

Lands Officer II (GL.08)

Requirements: A degree in Estate Management or Land Economy.

Higher Estate Officer (GL.08)

Requirements: A Higher National Diploma (HND) in Estate Management from a recognised institution.

Surveyor II (GL.08)

Requirements: A degree in Surveying, Survey Engineering, Geodetic Science, Geographical Information Systems (GIS), or other related disciplines from a recognised university.

Higher Technical Officer (Survey) (GL.08)

Requirements: A HND in Surveying from a recognised institution.

Town Planning Officer II (GL.08)

Requirements: A degree in Urban and Regional Planning or Town Planning, or a Professional Diploma in Urban and Regional Planning from a recognised institution.

Higher Technical Officer (Town Planning) (GL.08)

Requirements: A HND in Town Planning from a recognised institution.

Ministry of Works

Electrical Engineer I (GL.09)

Requirements: A degree in Electrical Engineering or an equivalent qualification recognised by the Council of Registered Engineers of Nigeria (COREN).

Higher Technical Officer (Electrical) (GL.08)

Requirements: A HND in Electrical Engineering or a related field from a recognised institution.

Civil Engineer I (GL.09)

Requirements: A degree in Civil Engineering, registered with COREN.

Higher Technical Officer (Civil) (GL.08)

Requirements: A HND in Civil Engineering or a related field from a recognised institution.

Mechanical Engineer I (GL.09)

Requirements: A degree in Mechanical Engineering or a related discipline, eligible for registration with COREN.

Higher Technical Officer (Mechanical) (GL.08)

Requirements: A HND in Mechanical Engineering or a related field from a recognised institution.

Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources

Veterinary Officer (GL.12)

Requirements: A degree in Veterinary Medicine, registered by the Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN), and successful completion of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) or possession of an NYSC Exemption Certificate.

Agricultural Officer II (GL.08)

Requirements: A degree in Agriculture, Agricultural Science, Agricultural Economics, Horticulture, Crop Science, or Crop Production.

Animal Health Technologist II (GL.08)

Requirements: A HND in Animal Health from a recognised institution.

Higher Agricultural Technologist (GL.08)

Requirements: A HND in Agricultural Science or Technology from a recognised institution.

Forest Officer II (GL.08)

Requirements: A degree in Forestry, Forest Resource Management, Agronomy, Plant Zoology, Botany, Biology, or any other related field from a recognised university.

Office of the Head of Service

Administrative Officer II (GL.08)

Requirements: A degree in any of the Social Science or Humanities disciplines from a recognised university. Candidates must have passed the Public Service Examination (PSE) between 2021 and 2024.

Higher Executive Officer (General Duties) (GL.08)

Requirements: A HND in Business Administration, Public Administration, or Banking and Finance from a recognised institution.

Ministry of Culture and Tourism

Cultural Officer II (GL.08)

Requirements: A degree in Fine Arts, Music, Theatrical Arts, English Literature, Linguistics, or Journalism from a recognised institution.

Tourism Officer II (GL.08)

Requirements: A degree in Arts, Tourism, or Social Sciences from a recognised university.

Ministry of Information

Information and Public Relations Officer II (GL.08)

Requirements: A degree in Arts, Journalism, Social Sciences, or English from a recognised university.

Higher Executive Officer (Information) (GL.08)

Requirements: A HND in Mass Communication or Journalism from a recognised institution.

Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion

Social Welfare Officer II (GL.08)

Requirements: A degree in Social Work, Social Sciences, or Physical and Health Education from a recognised university.

Assistant Social Welfare Officer I (GL.07)

Requirements: A National Certificate in Education (NCE) with a specialisation in Social Studies or Home Economics.

Ministry of Youth and Sports

Youth Development Officer II (GL.08)

Requirements: A degree in Youth Work, Social Sciences, or Physical and Health Education from a recognised university.

Youth Development Assistant (GL.07)

Requirements: A National Certificate in Education (NCE) in Social Sciences or Physical and Health Education from a recognised college or institution.

Ministry of Environment

Environmental Health Officer II (GL.08)

Requirements: A degree in Environmental Health, Environmental Management, Pollution Control, or related fields from a recognised university.

Higher Environmental Health Technologist (GL.08)

Requirements: A HND in Environmental Science from a recognised institution.

Ministry of Justice

State Counsel I (GL.09)

Requirements: A candidate legally qualified to practise as a Barrister and Solicitor in Nigeria to apply for this role in the Oyo State Recruitment 2024.

Final thoughts on Oyo State Recruitment 2024

Interested applicants can submit their applications via the Oyo State Civil Service Commission recruitment portal. Before applying, ensure that you meet the necessary qualifications for your desired position. See the full steps for application here.

