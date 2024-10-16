Gucci to now make gadgets?

Gucci is easily synonymous with luxury, flair, and pushing the boundaries of what can be stylish and fashionable. But what if Gucci expanded its horizons and entered the tech industry? Imagine a world where Gucci gadgets were as sought after as their iconic wears, handbags, and belts. Here’s a tongue-in-cheek look at how the world of technology might change forever, if Gucci had their say.

If Gucci made smartphones

Forget the currently over-flogged aluminum, steel or metallic finishes – a Gucci smartphone would be the accessory to flaunt. Imagine a phone sheathed in premium Italian leather, adorned with gold-plated buttons, and of course, emblazoned with the iconic double G logo on the back. The phone case would come with interchangeable fabrics, from floral prints to faux reptile skin, depending on the season. With all that glam, who cares about the specs? Sure, it might freeze on a Zoom call, but you’ll look fabulous while it happens. The best feature may be its camera. A picture taken with a Gucci smartphone camera could pass for a Beyoncé billboard photoshoot quality.

If Gucci made laptops

A Gucci laptop wouldn’t simply just sit on your desk, it would demand attention. Say goodbye to minimalist MacBook designs or the wannabe windows fashion, and hello to a laptop with 360-flippable screen with a back encrusted with gemstones, complete with a quilted silk trackpad (because why use plastic when silk is an option?). Need a Gucci-approved laptop bag? Naturally, it would be an over-the-top piece with tassels, fur trims, and enough embellishments to turn heads at any café. The price tag? Well, let’s just say you might have to sell your current, perhaps pricey, laptop and a kidney. But who cares – you’d have a Gucci gadget that screams “I have arrived.”

If Gucci made smart glasses

Smart glasses have always been a bit… well, geeky. But if Gucci got involved, all that would change. Think oversized aviator frames with the classic Gucci stripes on the arms, combined with the tech capability to display Instagram notifications directly on the lenses (because how else will you know who liked your latest outfit post?). The glasses would probably be too heavy to wear for more than an hour, but fashion is pain! With this Gucci smart glasses, you wouldn’t need vision correction, just a strong neck and a desire to be noticed.

If Gucci made smart watches

A Gucci smartwatch would be less about telling the time and more about telling people who you are. Imagine a watch that tracks your steps, calories, and likes on Instagram, all while dripping in crystals. Every time you hit a fitness goal, a small screen would flash ‘Gucci, baby!’ It’ll be able to minimise into a regular watch interface that looks ultra-realistic and you can pinch-enlarge it into a smartwatch interface again. The ultimate Gucci smartwatch to keep you fabulously on time… or at least fashionably late.

If Gucci made wireless earbuds gadgets

Wireless earbuds have become a staple for music lovers and commuters alike, but if Gucci had their way, these would be more than just convenient audio devices. Picture tiny earbuds encased in refined snail shells pointing out of your ears like ice cream cones, or drooping in spirals down your ears like curled horned earrings with the Gucci logo etched in gold. Forget those plain old silicone tips – Gucci earbuds would come with velvet earpieces (whether or not that’s practical is irrelevant). Each earbud would play a soft “Gucci” chime when paired with your phone, and the charging case? A miniature leather-bound box with a monogram clasp. One thing’s for sure: with these Gucci earbuds, you wouldn’t be able to hear your ‘haters’ – or much else, for that matter.

If Gucci made gaming consoles

Move over, PlayStation – a Gucci gaming console would be a true work of art. Encased in hand-stitched leather and with controller buttons made of polished marble, this console would make you question whether you should actually play it or just display it.

Gucci would release limited-edition consoles with unique skins like snakeskin or zebra print, of course, for an eye-watering price. As for the games? Forget Call of Duty, you’d be levelling up in Runway Rush, an immersive fashion game where you strut down digital catwalks, earning points for outfit coordination and shade-throwing. A Gucci Gadget fit for the gamer with truly extravagant taste.

If Gucci made Bluetooth speakers

You would be unbelievable to think it would come as portable black speakers that blend into the background. A Gucci Bluetooth speaker would be the centrepiece of any room. Designed to look like a mini trunk, complete with brass corners and a leather strap, it would belt out your favourite tunes with clarity and class. The Gucci Gadget wouldn’t just sound good, it would look good doing it. You should probably place a tax on your visitors or neighbours who get the opportunity to hear the speaker sound, because they shouldn’t be experiencing such expensive sound for free.

Who would be the first buyers of these luxury Gucci gadgets?

For Nigerians, we could bet the first buyer of any of these Gucci gadgets would have been… Huhh… Maybe we should be Hush about it and allow you to make the predictions. But on a global level, we are sure celebrities like Beyonce, Rihanna, Sarah Michelle, Kanye etc. would be on the front row of owners of the Gucci gadgets.

Final thoughts on if Gucci made gadgets

The day Gucci decides to enter the tech world, remember, you saw the predictions, first, on TechCabal!

Share this article