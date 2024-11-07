Should you buy the Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ ?

The Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ is the latest 2024 introduction into the Infinix Hot series. This phone comes in, ready to retire your current beloved smartphone at a pretty decent price for its premium features. Here’s a breakdown, because every spec here is shouting, “I’m different!”

Build as slim as the chance of seeing a real dragon

The Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ , in comparison to previous Hot versions, looks hotter like it’s been at the gym trimming any extra fat. At a mere 6.8mm, it’s slim enough to slip unnoticed into your pocket and definitely into your heart. This slim phone is also stylish, coming in Sleek Black, Titanium Grey, and Dreamy Purple—colours that say, “This year I’m done with drama.” Plus, it’s coated with Corning Gorilla Glass and an IP54 rating, which is just a fancy way of saying it’ll survive your daily hustle of Lagos danfo madness.

A display as clear as “See Finish”

With a 6.78-inch 3D-curved AMOLED display and a 93.8% screen-to-body ratio, this screen wants you to see every detail. And at 120Hz, the refresh rate will have you scrolling through your favourite gossip pages as smoothly as a Nigerian veteran driver dodges potholes. Add in 2160Hz PWM, dimming so your eyes don’t get affected at night, and brightness that peaks at 1300 nits (that’s, like, stadium floodlight level), only second to the likes of the Real Me and the Huwawei.

Greater performer than anyone you’ve seen from E’Guinea

The Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ is powered by MediaTek Helio G100, an octa-core processor that seems to have overdosed on agbo jedi because it’s ready to handle your stress. With 8GB of RAM and an additional 8GB of virtual RAM, you’ve got 16GB to juggle apps without it hanging like a drop of water slowly dripping from the mouth of a locked tap. And let’s not forget the 128GB/256GB storage options, expandable to 1TB, so you can capture, download, and store everything from party videos to those pirated movies you get from telegramhttps://telegram.org/ and tfpdl, and the likes without it slowing down.

Battery with horsepower features

We’ve all been hurt by phones that die just as you’re about to do something like taking a picture with your favourite celebrity you ran into or when you’re about to get the phone number of your crush. But this phone has a high-power 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, meaning your phone can keep up with your daily waka-waka. And if your friend’s phone is dying, its reverse charging feature has your back. Yes, this phone shares power.

A camera to impress this December

The Hot 50 Pro+ sports a 50MP main camera ready to capture your life events with precision. The 13MP front camera is there for your “soft life” selfies, and with modes like Super Night, Slow Motion, and Dual Video, you can capture all your moments, day or night. It also records in 2K, 1080P, and 720P.

Sensational audio

With dual JBL speakers, you’re getting sound that bangs harder than December parties in Lagos. Hi-Res audio support means it’s “premium vibes only,” so you’ll be hearing every beat and every bass drop loud enough.

The extras

As if the core features weren’t enough, the Hot 50 Pro+ includes an in-display fingerprint sensor, multi-functional NFC, Type-C USB with OTG support, and XOS 14.5 based on Android 14. Yes, it’s more loaded than a Nigerian wedding guest, ready to impress with the best kind of software.

Specifications highlights of the Infinix Hot 50 Pro+

Here are the key specs and features of the Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ at a quick scroll:

Design and build: Slimmest 3D-curved design at 6.8mm, with a sleek edge and weighing only 162g.

Colours: Sleek Black, Titanium Grey, Dreamy Purple.

Robust build with Corning Gorilla Glass and IP54 rating for splash and dust resistance.

Display: 6.78-inch 3D-curved AMOLED screen with a 93.8% screen-to-body ratio.

120Hz refresh rate for fluid scrolling and 2160Hz PWM dimming to reduce eye strain.

Brightness peaks at 1300 nits, and it covers 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Performance: Powered by MediaTek Helio G100, an octa-core processor, with a 6nm process for efficiency.

8GB RAM with 8GB additional RAM extension, reaching up to 16GB for multitasking.

Storage options: 128GB and 256GB, expandable up to 1TB.

Battery: 5000mAh battery supporting 33W advanced fast charging.

Reverse charging capability for sharing power.

Camera System: Rear: 50MP main camera with a 6P lens, 2MP depth sensor.

Front: 13MP selfie camera with portrait modes and an array of scene modes including AI CAM, Super Night, Portrait, Slow Motion, and Dual Video.

Video recording capabilities at 2K 30FPS, 1080P 60FPS, and 720P 30FPS.

Audio: Dual JBL speakers for enhanced sound quality, with support for multiple audio and video formats, including Hi-Res audio.

Additional Features: In-display fingerprint sensor, multi-functional NFC, and Type-C USB with OTG support.

XOS 14.5 based on Android 14 for an updated OS experience.

Final thoughts on Infinix Hot 50 Pro+

The Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ doesn’t just bring specs; it brings class. At its price point of about ₦240,000, you’re getting flagship-level features without needing to sell an arm.

