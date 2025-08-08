👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Jumia’s rebound

Image Source: Zikoko Memes

Truecaller, the popular calling app that lets you view the identity of callers on your phone, could come under fire in South Africa over alleged false phone number blacklisting.

Why? South Africa’s Information Regulator says it has received complaints about Truecaller and is investigating whether the caller ID app may have breached the country’s data privacy law, the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).

Some of the complaints come from businesses that claim Truecaller labels their numbers as spam and then charges a steep monthly fee—$590 for 5,000 calls—to whitelist them and ensure calls reach customers.

Between the lines: The regulator hasn’t taken any enforcement action yet, but the probe focuses on how Truecaller collects and uses personal information. A major concern is the app’s feature that pulls entire contact lists from users’ phones, including numbers of people who have never signed up for Truecaller. This practice could reportedly violate POPIA, which requires clear legal grounds and consent for processing personal data.

What this means: If the regulator finds Truecaller in violation, the app could face fines up to R10 million ($564,000), be required to change its data collection practices, or be restricted from processing South African data. Similar enforcement actions have already hit several state departments in the past, including the Department of Justice in 2023 and the Department of Basic Education in 2024, over POPIA violations.

Why it matters: Truecaller is widely used to block spam and screen calls. Any regulatory clampdown could limit its core features, affecting both everyday users and businesses that rely on phone outreach. On the flip side, it may also lead to better privacy controls for people who never agreed to be part of the system.

Zoom out: This investigation could mark a turning point in how South Africa deals with global tech firms. The Information Regulator has signalled it is willing to act—and if this case sets a strong precedent, others, especially South Africa’s longstanding privacy battle with WhatsApp, will likely follow.