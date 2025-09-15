👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Banking on Ethiopia

It’s a new week!☀️

Again, we’re reminded of how regulation can cripple innovation. India’s former unicorn Hike, which pivoted from instant messaging to real-money gaming, shut down last weekend after a sweeping law passed last month banned online gaming startups under the guise of curbing gambling.

It’s always been strange to me that games built on skill were lumped in with pure chance. The same lopsided thinking shadows the Web3 space, where promising startups stay underground for fear of being misclassified. Meanwhile, in the US, niche gaming and prediction markets, like unicorns Polymarket and Kalshi, are in talks to raise more money at multi-billion-dollar valuations after years of hard-won regulatory fights. What can the world learn from Uncle Sam?

– Emmanuel

Telecoms Gabon’s telecom rivals join forces Image Source: Tenor Airtel Gabon and Moov Africa-Gabon Télécom have agreed to pool their network infrastructure to usher in a new dawn of connectivity in Gabon. Why are they doing this? One word: efficiency. Instead of duplicating towers and, by extension, the cost of erecting them, the operators will lean on each other’s structures. Plus, Gabon is gunning for a digital economy that can compete globally. This is evident in the country’s investments in the technological sector, including building data centres and launching a $72.4 million project to boost its digital economy. The move mirrors the infrastructure sharing deal between 9mobile (now T2) and MTN Nigeria, which gave 9mobile customers access to MTN’s nationwide network coverage. Not the first partnership. Airtel Gabon and Moov Africa-Gabon Télécom partnered in 2024 to provide radio coverage to 200 Gabon villages in areas uncovered by mobile telephone and Internet services. What will this deal mean? For Airtel Gabon’s 47% market share and Moov Africa-Gabon Télécom’s 53% share, it means wider coverage and better service quality. For Gabon’s two biggest operators, they are betting that collaboration, rather than competition, is the quickest route to a connected nation.

Connectivity Nigeria’s broadband goals meet broken Right-of-Way promises A cell tower/Image Source: Google Political promises are often cheaper than fibre optic cables in Nigeria. Five years have passed since various Nigerian governors pledged to waive fees to support infrastructure deployment for telecom services, yet only four states have fulfilled their promises. Right-of-Way (RoW) fees are charges telecom operators pay state governments for the permission to dig up public land and lay fibre optic cables along roads and waterways. Only Anambra, Kaduna, Katsina, and Kwara have implemented zero RoW fees. Despite at least 12 states announcing zero RoW policies since 2020, most quietly backtracked or imposed hidden charges for “environmental impact,” “infrastructure restoration,” and “community levies”. State of play: RoW-related expenses still account for over 60% of construction costs, with Lagos charging ₦850 per linear meter, Ogun over ₦2,500, and Osun as high as ₦3,500. Former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, aimed for a standardised ₦145 per meter, but most states now demand ₦1,000-₦4,000. Why does this matter? Hidden charges and failed promises on RoW fees risk slowing broadband rollout and driving up internet costs.. Nigeria wants to hit 70% broadband penetration by year-end, but that target is unlikely if states keep treating critical infrastructure as a cash cow.

