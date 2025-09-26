Quick Fire 🔥 with Solomon Kershima

Solomon Kershima is a Digital Innovation Leader, Mandela Washington Fellow (2025), and Founder of Skyhub Nigeria, a grassroots digital hub that has trained over 10,000 youths, supported more than 1,500 businesses, and incubated 12 startups through programmes in software development, digital marketing, and entrepreneurship. With over seven years at the intersection of technology, education, and entrepreneurship, he is committed to building locally relevant digital solutions and empowering the next generation of African innovators.

Solomon also serves as Group Head of Startup Support, Innovative Solutions, and Digital Skills at the Benue Digital Infrastructure Company (BDIC), where he leads e-governance projects and statewide digital transformation initiatives. His work focuses on digital transformation, inclusive tech education (including indigenous language pathways), and ecosystem building to bridge stakeholders, policy, and innovation in underserved regions. He is passionate about reducing Africa’s dependence on imported solutions and fostering a future where technology and innovation are rooted in local context.

Explain your job to a 5-year-old.

I help people use computers and phones to learn new skills, start businesses, and solve problems. It’s like teaching someone how to use Lego blocks to build anything they can imagine.

What inspired you to start Skyhub Nigeria?

I wanted young people, especially in Benue and across Nigeria, to have the same access to digital skills and opportunities as those in bigger cities and abroad. Skyhub started as a dream to show that even from Makurdi or Jos, we can create world-class tech talent and startups.

How did your early experiences shape your approach to digital innovation and tech education?

In 2019, I was part of a team that trained over 2,000 young people across 20 northern states in just 3 months. That experience taught me the power of scale and community-driven learning. It shaped my belief that digital innovation is not just about tools, but about people, empowering them to create solutions that matter.

If you could fix one thing about Africa’s tech ecosystem with a magic wand, what would it be?

Access. Too many young Africans have the talent and ideas but lack devices, internet, or mentorship. If I had a wand, I would make laptops, internet, and digital education accessible to every willing youth on the continent.

What’s the biggest challenge when designing digital solutions for local contexts?

The biggest challenge is bridging the gap between global technology and local realities. Many solutions don’t fit because they ignore infrastructure gaps, culture, or affordability. Building for Africa means designing with empathy and simplicity.

Can you share a story of a startup or youth whose journey at Skyhub left a lasting impact on you?

One of our incubated startups began as a young person with just curiosity and no laptop. With training and mentorship at Skyhub, he built a digital service platform now used by hundreds. Watching that transformation reminded me why we started, to prove that talent exists everywhere, it just needs nurturing.

How do you balance your work in government digital transformation with running a grassroots innovation hub?

It’s about synergy. At BDIC, I work on systemic digital infrastructure for the state, while at Skyhub, I stay close to the grassroots, training youths and startups. Both roles complement each other, ensuring innovation is driven from both top-down and bottom-up.

Which tool, habit, or mindset keeps you most productive?

My biggest tool is ‘clarity’ every day, I write down my top 3 priorities. My habit is deep work in the mornings before distractions. And my mindset is simple: progress over perfection.

Outside of work, what keeps you grounded?

Family. They remind me that life is bigger than emails and projects. Spending time with them recharges me more than anything else.

What’s one thing you’re not an expert at but enjoy doing?

Music. I’m not a professional, but I enjoy listening to different sounds and sometimes playing around with beats. It helps me relax and sparks creativity.

