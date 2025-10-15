👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – MultiChoice fades to French

Good morning. ☀️
Companies
New owner Canal+ plans to delist MultiChoice from the JSE
After completing the takeover of South African pay-TV company MultiChoice, French media group Canal+ has become the new owner of one of Africa’s biggest entertainment businesses. On Monday, the French company said it now holds 94.4% of MultiChoice’s shares and plans to delist the company from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).
Between the lines: The takeover ends MultiChoice’s six-year run as a separately listed company. Canal+ began building its stake in 2020 and gradually increased its shareholding until it triggered a mandatory offer earlier this year. By the close of that offer last week, more than 90% of non-Canal+ shareholders had agreed to sell, allowing the group to buy out the rest under South African law.
Once the deal is finalised and approved by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), MultiChoice will become a wholly owned Canal+ subsidiary. Following MultiChoice’s delisting, Canal+ said it will also list its own shares on the JSE to give South African retail investors a chance to invest in the new combined company.
The big picture: The deal creates a pay-TV giant with more than 40 million subscribers across Africa, Europe, and Asia. For MultiChoice, best known for its DStv service, the acquisition closes a chapter that began in the 1980s under Naspers. It marks a major step for Canal+ as it continues to expand its footprint in African media, competing more directly with local streaming rivals.
Policy
South Africa is on the brink of changing a key tech policy that has kept Starlink locked out
South Africa is moving closer to one of its biggest ICT policy changes in years. Communications Minister Solly Malatsi said the country is only weeks away from finalising new rules that could finally clear the way for the entry of Starlink, the Elon Musk-owned satellite internet company.
State of play: The plan, known as the equity equivalent investment programme (EEIP), would allow foreign tech companies to meet entry targets by investing in local community development schemes rather than selling 30% of their shares to local investors. This change could ease a long-standing hurdle that has kept players like Starlink from operating in South Africa. Starlink said last week that it is now ready to comply with South Africa’s new rules and plans to commit R2.5 billion ($144,000) to investing in rural parts of the country.
Yet favouritism accusations loom large. Malatsi is pushing for a more flexible system that promotes local participation, but remains favourable to foreign companies that do not want to give up equity. His proposal has stirred resistance among policymakers, with some parliament members warning that it could create special treatment for Starlink. Malatsi rejects that claim and says the aim is a fairer path for all investors.
Between the lines: While Malatsi’s plan seems good, the obvious poser here is what happens to those companies that embraced the antecedent. Foreign tech and ICT companies that had to give up equity will have questions to ask the regulator, given the timing of Starlink’s push for an operating licence.
Fintech
MTN’s MoMo processed $2.1 billion in transactions across Africa
In the first half of 2025, MTN’s MoMo, the financial arm of Africa’s largest telecom operator, MTN, processed $2.1 billion in international remittances across 14 African markets, proof that its fintech arm is no longer just a side hustle. And now it wants to save Africa from its payment chaos.
The plan? Build a fintech universe that runs on connection. MoMo wants to go beyond remittances and build the pipes for a truly borderless Africa, where payments flow freely between countries without the usual friction or fees.
Can it do this? MTN’s MoMo already serves 283 million users and processes over $1.1 trillion in yearly transactions. In the first half of 2025, MTN disbursed $1.3 billion in microloans and has over 2 million people in its merchant network. It’s now opening its rails to other startups through MoMo OpenAPI.
But the dream isn’t all smooth transfers. Africa’s financial scene is still a patchwork, riddled with high fees, with fees averaging over 8% per transaction, and fragmented systems, with each country having its own rails, wallets, and standards. The company acknowledges that over 350 million Africans are still excluded from the financial landscape.
And then there’s the competition. Every player from OPay to Wave and Safaricom’s M-PESA wants a slice of the fintech future. But MoMo is re-engineering itself as a digital-first fintech platform, aiming to deliver intuitive, customer-centric experiences. It is betting that scale and simplicity will win.
COOL STUFF 😎
Meet Kredete—the Nigerian fintech quietly shaking up digital lending for African immigrants and cross-border users.
Last month, it raised $22 million in a Series A to expand its AI-powered platform. Kredete analyses alternative real-time data—like mobile transactions and utility payments—to build credit profiles, even for users outside traditional banking. No paperwork or bank account is required.
Today, over 700,000 monthly users rely on it for quick, accessible loans. It is also expanding into merchant payments, credit-linked savings, rent reporting, and stablecoin-backed cards, aiming to make financial services more inclusive and frictionless across borders.
Shout-out to Adeola Adedewe.
CRYPTO TRACKER
The World Wide Web3
Source:
|
Coin Name
|
Current Value
|
Day
|
Month
|Bitcoin
|$113,437
|
– 1.21%
|
– 2.04%
|Ether
|$4,148
|
+ 0.28%
|
– 11.44%
|Portal to Bitcoin
|$0.06614
|
+ 1.11 %
|
+ 0.37%
|Solana
|$204.74
|
+ 3.78%
|
– 17.88%
* Data as of 05.30 AM WAT, October 14, 2025.
