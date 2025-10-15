👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – MultiChoice fades to French

South Africa’s Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi.

South Africa is moving closer to one of its biggest ICT policy changes in years. Communications Minister Solly Malatsi said the country is only weeks away from finalising new rules that could finally clear the way for the entry of Starlink, the Elon Musk-owned satellite internet company.

State of play: The plan, known as the equity equivalent investment programme (EEIP), would allow foreign tech companies to meet entry targets by investing in local community development schemes rather than selling 30% of their shares to local investors. This change could ease a long-standing hurdle that has kept players like Starlink from operating in South Africa. Starlink said last week that it is now ready to comply with South Africa’s new rules and plans to commit R2.5 billion ($144,000) to investing in rural parts of the country.

Yet favouritism accusations loom large. Malatsi is pushing for a more flexible system that promotes local participation, but remains favourable to foreign companies that do not want to give up equity. His proposal has stirred resistance among policymakers, with some parliament members warning that it could create special treatment for Starlink. Malatsi rejects that claim and says the aim is a fairer path for all investors.

Between the lines: While Malatsi’s plan seems good, the obvious poser here is what happens to those companies that embraced the antecedent. Foreign tech and ICT companies that had to give up equity will have questions to ask the regulator, given the timing of Starlink’s push for an operating licence.