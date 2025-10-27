👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Nigeria is off the dirty money list

Image Source. Zikoko memes

Nigeria and South Africa have finally been taken off the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list, an unflattering watchlist for countries with shaky anti-money-laundering (AML) systems. The Paris-based global watchdog said both countries, along with Mozambique and Burkina Faso, are no longer under increased monitoring for deficiencies in their AML and counter-terrorism financing (CTF) systems.

It’s a big win for Africa’s two largest economies and a bigger sigh of relief for banks and fintechs that have spent years jumping through extra compliance hoops.

How did they even get on it? Nigeria and South Africa landed on the list in February 2023 after FATF flagged weaknesses in tracking dirty money and terrorism financing. That red mark in its ledger made global partners nervous and slowed cross-border payments. Global fintechs like Mercury, a US digital bank, which African startups use to access venture capital dollars, blocked new registrations and closed down old accounts of startups from grey-listed countries.

Blood, sweat, and tears: Since being put on the list, Nigerian and South African governments have worked night and day to clean up their image. Nigeria’s Central Bank (CBN) rolled out tougher Know Your Customer (KYC) checks and stricter licencing rules, such as the recent geo-tagging rule for PoS operators, while South Africa rolled out AML reforms, ticking off all 22 action items FATF demanded by mid-2024.

What does it mean now? For Nigeria, which receives at least $17 billion in global remittances every year over the last decade, delisting will ease compliance checks, streamlining remittance flows. It’s a market confidence boost for South Africa and proof that reforms work. Fintechs and banks can now reconnect to global payment rails without the ‘high-risk’ tag hanging over them. Yet with privilege comes great responsibility; these African countries will now be held to high standards to retain their freeman tag.