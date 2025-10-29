👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – ‘Pay taxes, dead man’

Image Source: Sendy

If the living complain about taxes, who then will tell the “dead” to cry foul? Nobody. So, they have to take the barrage as it comes.

This is the case of Sendy, the Kenyan parcel delivery startup, which became insolvent in 2023. Despite being inactive for two years, a Kenyan High Court ruled that the startup owes up to $635,000 in backdated value-added taxes (VATs) and must pay.

How did Sendy end up with such debt? The court found that Sendy operated not only as a digital intermediary, but also as a service provider that controlled key aspects of its delivery process. The court said Sendy received payments in its own name and set the terms of service, which made it liable for VAT on the entire transaction amount.

Between the lines: The decision overturned an earlier tribunal ruling and could expose other platform companies like Uber, Bolt, Glovo, Little Cab, and Jumia to similar treatment. Kenya’s growing appetite for taxing the digital economy is now testing how far regulators can go in treating tech platforms as full-fledged service providers rather than neutral intermediaries.

With the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the country’s taxman, tightening its interpretation of VATs, platforms that manage transactions, customer data, and logistics could soon face the same scrutiny as Sendy, forcing global firms to either comply or retreat.

Zoom out: The big question now is whether the KRA can actually collect the taxes from Sendy, with the startup already in administration. Any attempt at recovery may depend on unsold assets or proceeds from its technology sales—if it still has cash left. It leaves a poser: who foots the $635,000 tax gap? Sendy’s administrators, investors, co-founders, or what’s left of the brand?