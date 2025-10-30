👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Internet shutdown in Tanzania

Happy pre-TGIF. ☀️
We gave NVIDIA a new name: Mansa NVIDIA Musa. And it’s simple. How else do you become a $5 trillion market-cap company after pulling off some of the most mind-blowing financial moves?
First, the chipmaker invested $5 billion in Intel, then caused a market stir with OpenAI after putting in $100 billion. It also invested in Africa’s Cassava Technologies and recently backed Nokia with $1 billion for a 2.9% stake.
NVIDIA looks set on global consolidation, and honestly, I can’t complain as long as the numbers next to its ticker stay green. 🙏
Here’s hoping you find partners like NVIDIA, who, like Elon Musk with his rockets, believe in what you’re building too.
Internet
Tanzanians went to the polls, and the internet went down
General election day in Tanzania came with a disruption of mobile data and social media platforms.
So, what happened? On Wednesday morning, citizens noticed that mobile data slowed down and messaging apps like WhatsApp and Facebook were only reachable with a virtual private network (VPN). By noon, network data from NetBlocks, an observatory that tracks network disruptions and shutdowns, showed that connectivity dropped by almost 90% compared to the previous week, and somehow, the blackout coincided with the opening of polling stations and the emergence of protests in parts of the country.
Why does this matter? When a country is voting, information should move freely; it is everyone’s right. Citizens use special media to verify results, share incidents, report irregularities, and share memes. Blocking internet access turns a public event like this into something that has to be guessed, giving room for rumours to travel and trust to erode.
Tanzania has a long, complicated relationship with the internet. During the 2020 general election, authorities restricted access to WhatsApp, Twitter (now X), and Telegram, where telecom operators were ordered to suspend bulk SMS and voice services. In May 2025, X faced repeated blocks, with moral concerns cited as the reasons for the restriction.
The pattern (inserts Doakes meme): Each time political tension rises, connectivity falls. Every shutdown proves how much people rely on the internet to see their democracy in action. And the more that plug is pulled, the clearer it becomes that someone is afraid of what access to the internet might reveal.
Regulation
South Africa says no more online poker
If you are among those who play blackjack on their phone, roulette on their tablet, and poker on their work laptop, South Africa just closed the tab on you.
Here’s what happened? A new ruling from South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal has told online bookmakers that if they’re going to act like a casino, then they should get a casino licence. And since most of them don’t have one, those digital casino tables are shutting down.
Let’s be clear: We’re not talking about sports betting. This is strictly about interactive gambling, i.e., those casino-style games you play, like roulette wheels, poker, and blackjack—not the games that predict who scores or who fouls.
So, why the shutdown? The state says the playing field wasn’t levelled because bookmakers were earning casino money without carrying casino licenses. Plus, interactive gambling is not permitted in South Africa.
Who’s affected? Platforms like World Sports Betting, Hollywoodbets, Supabets, and other bookmakers that quietly rolled casino-style games into their betting apps are now being told to pack it up. If they were generating revenue from these tables, that door is closed, and if they continue, the National Gambling Board (NGB) could confiscate winnings associated with illegal gambling activities.
Mobility
BYD expands its South African footprint with new plug-in hybrid
BYD, the Chinese automaker, will launch the Sealion 5 plug-in hybrid SUV in South Africa in November. The move follows its recent announcement of a national electric vehicle (EV) charging network, showing a clear plan to grow its local presence.
State of play: The Sealion 5 pairs a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor using BYD’s new hybrid system, offering between 75km and 115km of electric-only range, depending on the battery version. The model will likely be priced below the larger Sealion 6, which starts at R640,000 ($37,210).
Catch up: BYD also plans to install up to 300 charging stations across South Africa by the end of next year, including solar-assisted sites in areas with limited grid power. These chargers will form the backbone of its local network, supporting hybrid and full-electric vehicles.
The launch shows how BYD is building its brand step by step in South Africa, focusing on accessible EV options and infrastructure support rather than luxury imports. The company has called South Africa its most important market on the continent and continues to lobby for lower import duties and government incentives to make EVs more affordable.
The big picture: BYD’s local strategy could set the tone for how global carmakers approach South Africa’s shift toward cleaner transport.
THERE SHOULD BE AN APP FOR THAT!
In our line of work, we handle multiple client projects at the same time. Every piece of work needs proper documentation, and we often go through several drafts before a final version is approved. Right now, saving these versions is a manual process. We have to download attachments from Outlook and organise them into folders, making sure nothing is lost or overwritten.
With 4 to 5 projects happening simultaneously, this becomes a real headache. You have to focus on solving client problems, not on keeping track of versions of files. Even though most reviews are moving to cloud-based platforms, the problem still exists for documents shared via email. I wish there was an app that automatically saved each version of a document straight from the email till the final approved version, providing an automatic, cross-platform version control. It would save time, reduce mistakes, and make documentation much easier to manage.
—Kadubabari Nwate, Tax Associate at Ernst & Young
Events
- The 7th edition of the Art of Technology Lagos (AOT Lagos) will take place on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at the Landmark Event Centre. Organised by Eko Innovation Centre in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, this year’s conference will explore how future technologies can help build a more sustainable Lagos. The event will gather government leaders, investors, startups, and innovators to shape practical policies and solutions for the city’s growth. Highlights include keynote sessions, workshops, the AOT Ecosystem Awards, a Career Pavilion, and the Collaborate Lagos Pitch, where entrepreneurs present solutions to real urban challenges. Register to attend by December 4.
- The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) will host its 11th annual conference on October 30–31, 2025, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Themed “Breaking the Barriers: Now More Than Ever,” the event will feature over 60 African and global leaders discussing finance, innovation, sustainability, and women’s entrepreneurship. Confirmed speakers include Dr Fatima Elsheikh of BADEA, Hajar El Haddaoui of the Digital Cooperation Organization, and government representatives from Malawi, Seychelles, and South Sudan. Register here.
- The Ogun Digital Summit returns for its 6th edition on November 20, 2025, at the June 12 Cultural Centre in Abeokuta. Organised by Grazac in partnership with the Ogun State Government, the summit will gather entrepreneurs, founders, and investors to discuss the future of work, startup funding, and the role of policy in driving growth. Speakers include Abideen Yusuf, Managing Director at Microsoft Nigeria and Ghana, and Seye Bandele, Co-founder of PaidHR. Over 3,000 participants are expected to attend. Register here.
