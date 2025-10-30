👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Internet shutdown in Tanzania

Happy pre-TGIF. ☀️

We gave NVIDIA a new name: Mansa NVIDIA Musa. And it’s simple. How else do you become a $5 trillion market-cap company after pulling off some of the most mind-blowing financial moves?

First, the chipmaker invested $5 billion in Intel, then caused a market stir with OpenAI after putting in $100 billion. It also invested in Africa’s Cassava Technologies and recently backed Nokia with $1 billion for a 2.9% stake.

NVIDIA looks set on global consolidation, and honestly, I can’t complain as long as the numbers next to its ticker stay green. 🙏

Here’s hoping you find partners like NVIDIA, who, like Elon Musk with his rockets, believe in what you’re building too.

—Emmanuel

Let’s dive in.