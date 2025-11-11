Starlink, which officially launched in Nigeria in January 2023, is now available across much of the country including major cities such as Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, and Enugu. However, in high-demand zones, it currently asks potential customers to join a waitlist. You can still order the kit online and have it delivered (with warranty and support), but availability in some urban areas has been temporarily paused while capacity is expanded.

What has been less stable is the price. The hardware and monthly subscription have undergone several changes, mainly due to fluctuations in the exchange rate. The current official subscription rate is ₦57,000 monthly, and the hardware price reflects the current importation cost. If the Naira shifts again, these prices may move too.

Here is what Starlink currently costs in Nigeria, and the safest ways to purchase it.

Official Starlink pricing in Nigeria

If you want to get Starlink in Nigeria, the costs fall into two categories: hardware (one-time payment) and monthly subscription.

Hardware costs

The main Starlink Standard Kit in Nigeria costs about ₦590,000 when you buy directly from the official Starlink website. The box comes with the dish, router, mount, and cables. You can install it yourself without hiring a technician.

Starlink also offers the Starlink Mini Kit for about ₦318,000. It is smaller and easier to carry around if you frequently move or need to stay connected while travelling. Both kits bought from the official Nigerian website usually include shipping and support.

Monthly subscription costs

The Residential Plan is the most common plan for homes and small offices. The current monthly price is ₦57,000.

If you run a business with higher data needs, the Business or Priority Plan costs about ₦159,000 monthly. This plan is designed for multiple users, offices, and sites that require increased capacity.

There are also Roam Plans for users who move around. The Roam plan costs ₦38,000 monthly, while advanced roaming or global roaming plans can be significantly higher, depending on usage and region.

Some people try to use the cheaper Roam plan at home as a workaround, often leading to service restrictions later, so it is safer to choose the plan designed for your type of use.

Current Starlink availability status in Nigeria

In some parts of Nigeria, particularly high-demand locations such as Victoria Island, Ikoyi, Lagos Island, Surulere, Lekki, and specific areas of Abuja, Starlink has temporarily paused new Residential Plan orders due to network congestion and capacity limitations. When you try to place an order from these areas, Starlink now displays a message stating that service is at capacity.

Instead of being able to purchase the hardware immediately, new customers are asked to pay a refundable deposit and join a waitlist. You will only receive the kit once additional capacity is made available.

Starlink has not provided a confirmed timeline for when these areas will open again. The company states that it is actively adding more satellite capacity and expanding coverage, but this depends on infrastructure upgrades and, in some cases, regulatory clearances. After joining the waitlist, customers are required to submit identification details that must match the name used during the order process. Orders are not fulfilled unless this verification is completed.

This is not the first time Starlink has paused new activations in Nigeria. In late 2024, nationwide orders were halted for several months due to bandwidth limits and regulatory adjustments. Orders resumed again after upgrades in mid-2025, but demand in major cities quickly reached capacity. Starlink engineers have explained that limiting new sign-ups in congested areas helps maintain stable speeds and service quality for existing users.

For now, existing Starlink users in Lagos and Abuja remain unaffected and continue to receive service. The pause only affects new customers trying to register in high-demand zones. Suppose you are located in one of these areas and need Starlink urgently. In that case, you may either join the waitlist or check whether nearby towns or neighbourhoods without capacity issues still allow direct orders.

Getting Starlink now when your area is on the waitlist

Starlink is not immediately available in some parts of Lagos and Abuja. As a result, people have developed various ways to stay connected while they wait. Many of these approaches came from people we spoke to, who shared what has worked for them and what to avoid.

“We just cannot sit and wait without the internet,” said Chinedu, who works remotely from Orchid. “People are sharing information everywhere. Twitter, Nairaland, Telegram groups. Everyone is just trying to figure out how to stay online.”

Buying a used Starlink kit

Since new kits in these high-demand areas require a waitlist, many people attempt to purchase used Starlink kits from individuals who already have an active Residential plan. The idea is simple. If the kit is already tied to a Residential plan, you will continue to pay the normal ₦57,000 monthly fee and avoid being forced into the higher ₦159,000 Business or Roam plan.

As a result, used kits are now selling for more than the official price. While a new kit from Starlink costs approximately ₦590,000, used kits can range from ₦700,000 to ₦1,000,000, depending on the seller and the current plan the kit is on. You are essentially paying extra upfront to maintain a lower monthly fee in the long run.

“There is a risk when buying used,” said Aisha, who bought hers through a referral group. “The seller has to remove the kit from their account first. If they do not do it properly, you are stuck. You have to trust the person you are buying from.”

Activating the kit in another location

Another approach is to order a kit and activate it in a state where Starlink is still accepting new customers. People often use addresses in places like Enugu or Kaduna to complete the activation. After activation, they return the kit to its original location.

Starlink can detect when the kit is being used outside the activation zone. When that happens, the account may be switched to the Roam plan or given a notification asking you to change plans. Sometimes a fee applies before the switch. The Roam plan costs more per month, but it works anywhere and doesn’t require waiting for capacity to become available.

“I had to activate it in Enugu first, then bring it back to Abuja,” said Kaka, a user based in Gwarinpa. “Later, they moved me to the Roam plan. I am paying more now, but at least the internet is stable and I can work.”

In simple terms, this method works, but it usually means you will pay more every month. Many users are aware of this, and yet they still choose it because they need the internet immediately.

Starlink reseller prices in Nigeria

When you check the market in Nigeria, you will notice that the price of new Starlink hardware is mostly the same across official and recognised sellers. On platforms like Jumia, the Standard Starlink Kit is listed at about ₦590,000, which is the same price you will find on the official Starlink website. This indicates that Starlink closely controls pricing across its official channels.

In physical tech markets across Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, you may see slightly different prices. Some independent sellers offer the same Standard Kit at around ₦620,000 to ₦690,000. The higher price typically covers items such as installation support, expedited delivery, or the convenience of purchasing the device immediately without waiting for shipping.

This means the reseller market does not offer cheaper deals for new hardware. Instead, you are paying extra for service, setup, or instant availability. If your priority is warranty protection and direct support, the official website remains the safest option. If you prefer a faster, hands-on installation experience or want someone to help you set everything up, a trusted reseller can be beneficial, even if it comes at a higher cost.

Should you import Starlink to Nigeria?

Some people consider buying Starlink hardware from the US or Canada because the listed price of approximately $599 may appear more affordable at first. However, once you convert that price to naira and add shipping, delivery, and customs fees, the total often ends up higher than the official Nigerian price of about ₦590,000 for the same kit. You also risk long delivery times and have no easy way to return or exchange the device if something goes wrong.

There are also activation issues. Starlink links each kit to the country where it was initially purchased. If you import a kit and try to activate it in Nigeria, Starlink may limit the service, place you on a roaming plan, or block activation entirely. You also lose access to local warranty and support.

Buying directly through the official Nigerian Starlink website or a recognised local reseller is still the safest option. It ensures your device is registered correctly and eligible for the plan designed for your location.

Final thoughts

The safest and most cost-effective approach is to buy your Starlink kit from the official Starlink website or a verified local reseller. This ensures your hardware is registered correctly, covered by warranty, and eligible for the right service plans. Importing from the US or UK can be more expensive once you factor in exchange rates, shipping costs, customs fees, and activation issues.

If you need Starlink for a fixed location such as your home, remote office, or shop, choose the Residential plan (₦57,000) or the Business plan (₦159,000) depending on your usage. These plans are designed for stable service and avoid the restrictions that come with using the Roam plan at a fixed location.

If reliability is important to you, stay within the official channels and select the correct subscription tier.