Cloudflare, the backbone infrastructure that powers a huge slice of the internet, is experiencing a service disruption, causing glitches on websites such as Elon Musk’s X (fka Twitter), ChatGPT, and Canva. The company has not yet disclosed the cause.

Cloudflare is a Content Delivery Network (CDN) and security service that sits between a user and a website’s hosting server. When a user types a URL, they typically hit Cloudflare’s network first, which then routes them to the actual website. Normally, when someone types a URL, Cloudflare routes the request to the correct server. Today, that routing system has failed, preventing X’s estimated 600 million monthly active users from posting or scrolling.

“Cloudflare is aware of, and investigating an issue which potentially impacts multiple customers,” the company said on its website.

This isn’t Cloudflare’s first outage. In June 2025, the company suffered a major service outage when its Workers KV storage system failed, taking down core services including identity-based login, policy configurations, and dashboard logins. The outage lasted for over 2 hours and impacted all its customers across the globe using the affected services.

The impact of today’s outage underscores a growing vulnerability in the internet’s architecture: when backbone providers like Cloudflare falter, millions of users and countless businesses feel the immediate consequences. Last month, Amazon Web Services (AWS) suffered an outage centred in its US-East-1 region that came from a DNS resolution failure in one of its core databases. The outage took down a range of social and gaming platforms like Snapchat, Canva, Roblox, Fortnite, and PlayStation.