👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Court freezes Kenya’s US healthcare deal

Beverly Ezebuike, fintech and blockchain marketing expert

Beverly Ezebuike is a global fintech and blockchain marketing expert and recognised thought leader, with a track record of driving large-scale marketing operations that have generated over $50 million in profit for brands. She holds a Master’s in Digital Marketing, with Distinction, from the University of Northampton and certification from the Digital Marketing Institute (DMI).

Explain what you do to a 5-year-old.

I lead global marketing operations for FinTech and Blockchain brands, helping them grow and make more revenue through partnerships and community-driven marketing. Over the years, I have built and executed strategies that helped me source, negotiate, and close high-value deals with affiliates, brands, influencers, and communities. Those efforts have driven over $50 million in profit and brought more than 500,000 new members into different communities, which is something I am incredibly proud of. My track record has helped me stand out in the tech space and consistently deliver exceptional results for the brands I work with.

What’s the hardest part about growing a fintech brand in Africa?

The hardest part of growing a fintech brand in Africa is building and sustaining trust. Since stepping into the payments industry at Binance, I have seen how trust can either make or break a brand. Too many stories of platforms going bankrupt or shutting down while holding customers’ funds have left people very cautious.

In September 2024, I moved to the UK to study for a Master’s degree in Digital Marketing, graduating with distinction. During my research, I compared how marketing is done in the European fintech and blockchain sectors versus Africa, and developed strategic approaches to close some of the gaps. One of the most notable findings was that many African fintech brands struggle to get users to trust them in the early stages.

Working at Binance, Kuda Bank, and now Raenest, I engage with thousands of customers very often, and I get to see clearly how crucial trust is. The moment users feel their funds or data are not safe, they are ready to move to a competitor without looking back. I always tell organisations that once you win trust and build a genuine community around your brand, you are already hundreds of steps ahead in the market, and that is exactly what I prioritise at Raenest.

What’s the biggest myth about digital payments or fintech marketing you’d like to bust?

The biggest myth definitely has to be when people say that fintech platforms are only safe for moving money, not keeping it. That’s simply not true. Many payment platforms have evolved into trustworthy financial ecosystems that serve millions daily. It’s important, especially for older generations, to acknowledge how far digital payments have come and how reliable they’ve become.

If you could wave a magic wand and fix one thing about Africa’s fintech and broader tech ecosystem, what would it be?

It would be the fragmented payment system across the continent. After studying Europe’s fintech landscape (since I moved to the UK), where cross-border payments are seamless, I’ve often imagined how transformative it would be to replicate that simplicity in Africa.

While stablecoins and new solutions are helping, the fragmented infrastructure still limits user experience and business growth. If that system could be unified, Africa’s financial ecosystem would progress rapidly. So yes, if I could wave a magic wand, I’d fix that.