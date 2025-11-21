Thelma Dike; Product designer, Chipper Cash

Thelma Dike is a senior product designer at Chipper Cash, where she designs products that move the needle for users and the business alike. She has delivered multi-million dollar impact across fintech, enterprise, and consumer products—from a fintech network API dashboard that processed billions in transactions, to an in-house AI verification feature that cut costs significantly.

She modernised complex enterprise systems for a Fortune 500 company, collaborated with Verizon and NVIDIA on resource management tools, and designed consumer solutions like RXGO, a mobile health app that saved Americans millions.

Explain your job to a 5-year-old.

I draw things on a computer that help people use their phones easily. When you watch your cartoon or play your games, I make sure what you see is easy to press and understand.

You’ve designed products that have moved billions in transactions and saved companies millions. What’s one design decision you’re most proud of?

One design decision I’m most proud of was merging our transfer experience into a single flow at Chipper Cash. Initially, international transfers, local methods, and recent beneficiaries lived in separate places. Users had to struggle to understand our internal structure just to send money. I redesigned it so that everything appears in one view, and users simply choose how they want to send in one tap. This change reduced decision fatigue, drop-offs, and made the experience generally faster.

You currently work at Chipper Cash. Can you walk us through your role in the recent Zambian launch and what made the design critical to its success?

For the Zambian launch, I led the end-to-end design for onboarding, KYC, and core money-movement flows. The goal was to translate new regulatory requirements into a clean, familiar experience. One thing we did was to localise the KYC journey and ensure fees and limits are displayed upfront.

I also worked with engineering to confirm that Zambia-specific logics could fit seamlessly into our existing patterns, reducing the need for one-off exceptions. Design was critical because early trust makes or breaks a market launch. My focus was on clarity and reducing friction, so users could onboard and complete their first transaction with little to no confusion.

What’s one misconception people have about product design, especially in fintech?

A lot of people think good fintech design is just about making things look simple. But the real work goes deeper. It’s about untangling all the messy stuff underneath: regulations, risk checks, KYC/AML steps, financial logic, and all the edge cases that come with money moving around. A clean UI can still hide broken logic.

I’d say the best fintech design happens when you’re working closely with risk, compliance, operations, and engineering, to understand how things actually work, and then turning that complexity into something users can trust.

Outside of work, what inspires you creatively or keeps your problem-solving skills sharp?

I read fiction whenever I can; it helps me think differently. Stories have a way of forcing you to follow someone else’s logic and see the world through a new lens. I also stay active: strength training and sprinting help clear my head and let ideas come naturally.