Fynd, a Mumbai-headquartered AI-powered unified commerce platform backed by Reliance Retail Ventures, has launched in South Africa and onboarded Surtee Group, one of the country’s most prominent luxury fashion retailers with 94 boutiques, as its first strategic partner.

The launch comes as South Africa’s online retail market targets a new era of growth and maturity. E-commerce sales are projected to reach nearly $7 billion in 2025, representing approximately 10% of national retail sales. The figure shows that the region presents a fertile ground for tech-enabled retail growth and makes it a strategic entry point into the continent.

“South Africa is an exciting addition to our global footprint,” said Ronak Modi, Fynd’s Chief Business Officer. “The market is digitally ambitious, brand-forward, and ready for intelligent commerce infrastructure. Our goal is to help local retailers unify siloed systems, personalise engagement, and accelerate fulfilment without adding complexity.”

Through its partnership with Surtee Group, Fynd will deploy its unified commerce stack, including digital storefronts, order management systems, tools for managing clientele, and warehouse management systems, to connect online and offline operations. This will enable real-time inventory keeping, ship-from-store fulfilment services, faster order processing, and more personalised in-store customer engagement, which can improve margins for luxury brands.

The South African launch is the latest step in Fynd’s global expansion strategy. In September, the company launched its operations in Dubai and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, establishing a regional headquarters in the Middle East. In November, it established operations in the UK through partnerships with Bridgehead and Incrementum, companies that help startups scale.

Fynd, which already supports 20,000 stores globally, provides an end-to-end commerce stack that unifies in-store, online, and logistics operations on a single platform, making the purchase journey easier for consumers.

“Consumers expect seamless, personalised experiences across every channel, and retailers need agile, intelligent infrastructure to keep up,” Modi added. “Our platform is built to unify disconnected systems, speed up fulfilment, and elevate customer engagement; all without adding operational complexity.”