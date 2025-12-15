👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Sun King makes it rain

Sun King shop in Mombasa, Kenya/Image source: Sun King

Solar-tech startups have been scoring some big wins recently. Remember d.light’s massive $176 million raise in 2024?

Sun King, an off-grid solar company with operations in Sub-Saharan Africa, has raised $40 million in equity financing from Lightrock, a UK-headquartered sustainable investment firm that has backed M-KOPA and Max. Yes, Sun King raised equity financing, quite surprising for an operations-heavy company.

Usually, debt makes sense for startups in operations-heavy sectors to finance their inventory, distribution, and customer loans, making fresh equity a rare vote of confidence rather than a balance-sheet necessity.

Yet, this raise comes five months after Sun King closed a $156 million securitisation (debt) deal in Kenya, one of the largest of its kind in the region. That debt facility monetised future pay-as-you-go (PAYG) customer payments, freeing up capital to keep deploying solar kits at scale. The new equity round, however, plays a different role: it gives Sun King patient capital to expand operations without the pressure of fixed repayments.

The timing matters. Sun King has deepened its footprint by opening a manufacturing plant in Kenya, bringing part of its supply chain closer to its core markets. Local manufacturing can cut costs, reduce import delays, and improve resilience—all critical advantages in a sector where margins are thin and scale is everything.

The debt-plus-equity strategy signals a company graduating from “a foreign player coming to Africa” and embedding itself as a major infrastructure player. Sun King is building an energy utility for off-grid populations. And in a market where smaller rivals are struggling to stay afloat, this combination of scale, capital access, and local production could become a hard moat to cross.